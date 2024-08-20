Keeping it fresh…

If you’re all about fresh produce and the farm-to-table concept piques your interest, this will come as good news to you. Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi has a fun farmer’s market going every weekend throughout August, and it includes a series of fun, educational workshops.

Media: Instagram, Unsplash

You’ll be able to discover the best of local agricultural and homemade products here, with the market serving as a great platform for Emirati farmers and producers to introduce you to their carefully produced goods.

This is also a great opportunity for you to support local, and you’ll be able to pick up some fresh, fine produce such as fruits, vegetables and honey, straight from the farms of Liwa.

But there’s more to keep you interested. Every weekend between noon and 8pm, there will also be gardening and sustainability workshops for children. Additionally, craft workshops will have your little ones exploring their creativity, while eco-art sessions will teach them to create art using eco-friendly materials.

There are two weekends still left in August, so make sure to stop by and get a great deal on fresh produce, while your little ones upskill and have a fun time.

Level 2, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri to Sun noon to 8pm throughout August. Tel: 800 707070. @reemmall