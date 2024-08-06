The visa amnesty period begins next month giving residents with expired visas and overstay fines the opportunity to fix their status without financial repercussions…

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenships, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has announced a two-month grace period for UAE residents with visa overstay fines to “regularise their status”, starting September 1, 2024.

The two-month visa amnesty will allow violators to correct their visa status, transfer to a new sponsor, or leave the country without facing penalties or fines. Those with expired visas can leave the country between September 1, 2024 and October, 31, 2024 to get their existing fines waived without receiving a “no-entry” stamp.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) aims to provide violators with a new opportunity to regularize their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built. pic.twitter.com/70egnBx3ll — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) August 1, 2024

The announcement made by the ICP on Thursday read: “The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) aims to provide violators with a new opportunity to regularise their status in accordance with the law, as a gesture that reflects the values of compassion and tolerance upon which the UAE is built.”

How much are overstay fines?

In November 2022, visa overstay fines were standardised to a fixed fee of Dhs50 a day for both tourist and resident visas.

Before, the penalty was calculated depending on the type of expired visa. For those on a tourist visa, this was previously Dhs100 per day, so the fine was reduced by 50 per cent. However expired residency visas previously accrued a fine of Dhs25 per day, so this doubled.

