Sponsored: And there’s an offer to celebrate its opening…

Visiting Dubai from out of town? Check out the newly opened InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, a brand-new luxury hotel by IHG Hotels and Resorts.

The hotel opened its doors on September 1, 2024, and is home to 176 apartments. Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, the property offers a friendly and seamless experience from start to finish, allowing guests to enjoy their stay. It begins with the Concierge who will help plan your stay which includes visits to Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Opera, local souks, restaurants and even, upcoming events.

At the property, enjoy a rooftop pool with Burj Khalifa views, an outdoor pool with canal views, three dining venues, a business centre, Planet Trekkers (InterContinental Hotel kids’ club program), and a fitness centre.

As for your rooms, you will enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, dining area, washing machine, a Nespresso machine and a space to work seamlessly with WiFi access. Pick from studios, one bedroom, two bedroom or three bedroom, with views of the canal or the city.

And you’re guaranteed a good night’s rest as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has partnered with neuroscience-based designer Isabelle Sjövall to create rooms to promote sleep and relaxation. For long-term residents, there is a dedicated pet-friendly floor.

To stay well-fueled, Ancora restaurant offers Mediterranean flavours which you can enjoy with views of the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa.

Want a poolside dining experience? Head to Alto where you can enjoy refreshing mocktails and delectable small bites in a relaxing atmosphere. There are cabanas and sun loungers, so you can also work on your tan.

Lastly, at 57 Deli Café, indulge in gourmet sandwiches, brewed coffee and creative mocktails.

Guests at the hotel can also explore wellness offerings with dedicated sessions focused on nutrition, mental clarity, creative expression, and physical well-being. Guests will learn how food impacts health, learn mindfulness techniques, how to unleash their creativity through art, music, and writing, or find inner peace through yoga and tai chi.

InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay is celebrating its opening with a 20 per cent discount on the best room rate, and you can save an additional 30 per cent on food and beverages including in-room dining.

Your stay will include a free breakfast at Ancora, plus a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, and an early check-in and late check-out. Plus, you’ll get a welcome drink with an in-room amenity.

Reserve your stay at intercontinental.com/businessbay

InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 836 9999, intercontinental.com/businessbay