The first Inside Out movie was an animated thought experiment on the dissolution of ego, the complex and composite nature of our emotional state and how – even when ostensibly negative – emotions are an intrinsic part of enriching the human experience. Only Pixar can take all that and turn it into a spellbinding, Oscar-winning, kids’ movie.

The follow-up, Inside Out 2 released in June of this year, was just as nuanced, thought-provoking, inspiring and loved by audiences of all ages. Which is part of the reason why it broke the record of ‘fastest animated film to reach USD1 billion globally’. It’s also currently the 8th highest-grossing film in world box office history.

Inside Out 2, follows the trials and convoluted social tribulations of the now 13-year-old Riley, largely from inside her own head. The dawning of her adolescence means that a few new emotions have joined her internal ensemble cast, including Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment. These new recruits have their own ideas on how things should be run in Riley’s noggin, and ultimately how she navigates this new landscape of unspoken conventions and pubescent pitfalls. It’s also genuinely hilarious, heartfelt and nourishing for the soul. And no matter what anybody else tells you, I absolutely, definitely did not cry my eyes out, with loud snotty sobs at the climax of the movie.

And in a piece of truly wonderful entertainment news, this box office blockbuster will be available to stream in the UAE on the Disney+ platform, from September 25. The even better news is that if you don’t already have the service on your smart devices, you can take advantage of the biggest ever Disney+ offer.

Sign up and you’ll be able to access the app for just Dhs14.99 per month for three months. After that, if you stay on, it’s Dhs42.99 – and you will want to stay on. That unlocks exclusive access to movies and series from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, FX and National Geographic, alongside a legacy library of other award-winning, ovation-courting content. You can watch and download the full collection of episodes from The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Simpsons, Shogun, Modern Family, Family Guy, Greys Anatomy.

