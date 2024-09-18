15 of our favourite places in DIFC for after-work drinks

Where to wind down after a long day…

DIFC may be the beating heart of Dubai’s finance and legal sectors, but it’s also home to some of the city’s top restaurants and bars. When the end of the working day rolls around and it’s time to unwind – or prime yourself for the night ahead – hightail it to one of our favourite places for after-work drinks and snacks in DIFC.

Alma Bar

From Soho London to DIFC, Alma Bar is the newest cocktail bar in DIFC. Located within Sucre, Alma Bar is an enchanting venue that celebrates the union of art, creativity and culture. Inspired by vintage glamour and the spirit of the modern-day Middle East, the venue is a fusion of eras from across the globe while also paying tribute to the past and the present. Come here for cool cocktails and a glam crowd.

Alma Bar, inside Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Mon to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 227 5569. @sucredubai

Amazonico

Step out of the urban jungle and into the real one at DIFC’s Amazonico. This three-floor space is a renowned hotspot on the financial centre circuit, with the ground floor dedicated to a lounge area, second floor a more formal restaurant, and the rooftop is all about the beverages. Clock off at 5pm and head to this verdant rooftop bar to catch the sunset and sip fruity serves.

Amazonico, The Pavilion, DIFC, 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 571 3999, amazonicorestaurant.com

BB’s

A multi-storey space that feels like more like stepping into someone’s chic townhouse than a financial centre restaurant, beautiful BB’s is one of DIFC’s more casual watering holes. The cocktail list is one of the most extensive in this part of town, with sections of the mixology menu dedicated to bubbles, BB twists on classics and beverages served up with BB art.

BB Social Dining, Gate Village 8, DIFC, 12pm to 12am weekdays, 12pm to 1am weekends. Tel: (0)4 407 4444, thisisbb.com

Boca

Happy hour at Boca is a week-long affair, with Dhs38 drinks available at this Spanish hotspot from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, seven days a week. Make a meal of it by ordering a selection of hot and cold tapas from Boca’s new La Taperia concept.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, happy hour daily, 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Tel: (04) 323 1833. boca.ae

Clap

DIFC’s sleek Japanese restaurant Clap has one of the most tempting bar food menus we’ve seen, with a collection of tartares, gyoza, nigiri and sushi rolls. Pair them with Japanese-accented cocktails or a crisp white from the extensive by-the-glass list with a seat at the bar, then stay on into the night and slip into Ongaku, the exclusive late-night music room.

Clap, Gate Village Building 11, DIFC, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Galaxy Bar

This venue is internationally renowned for it’s late-night lounge experience and delicious cocktails. The clue is in the name; with the interiors of this venue being out-of-this-world, transporting guests to a celestial ambiance with soft velvet seating, a twinkling ceiling and a marble black bar. With its later opening times, this is a bar to head to when you’re finishing late, or you’ve bar-hopped around a few other DIFC spots first.

Galaxy Bar, Ground Floor, Gate Village 9, DIFC, Dubai, Tues and Wed 8pm to 3am, Thur to Sat 9pm to 4am, Sun 8pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)50 513 5908, galaxy-bar.com

The Guild

This spot might just be the ultimate after-work drinks hangout. Choose from any of the incredibly beautiful seating areas, or choose to perch at the bar and enjoy incredible expertly crafted cocktails. Dubbing itself as a culinary retreat and rightfully so – The Guild is a place to see, be seen and be merry.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, Trade Centre, DIFC, open 8am to 1am daily. @theguilddubai

Josette

She’s chic, she’s beautiful and she’s the perfect spot for gorgeous afternoon drinks. Josette with its pretty pink and blue hues and drawing inspiration from France – be prepared to be transported with dancers and singing and a button that will bring Champagne to your table.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. @josettedubai

La Niña

An inexplicably beautiful blend of Latin American and Iberian flair. La Niña is bold, and beautiful and offers the ultimate Latin flair. La Niña offers gorgeous after-work vibes that will quickly blend into a fantastic night out.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm and 7.30pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 889 8336.

@laninadubai

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Refined French restaurant LPM Restaurant and Bar has long been a firm favourite on Dubai’s drinking and dining scene. With its mid-week, post-work pair of happy hours it invites guests to enjoy a traditional aperitif inspired by the South of France from 5pm to 7pm at the bar. The perfect place to meet, mingle, socialise and toast to the evening ahead, you can dive into the expertly curated cocktail menu, featuring seven cocktails that embody the essence of ‘him and her’.

LPM Restaurant and Bar, Gate Village 08, DIFC, Dubai, kitchen 12pm 3.30pm and 6pm to 1am daily, bar 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai/

Ly-La

Tucked away inside Alaya, this late-night spot manages to magically blend iconic Middle Eastern heritage with a modern flair. After a glorious dinner, perch yourself at the beautiful bar and watch as the night unfolds.

Ly-La, insida Alaya, Gate Village 4, DIFC, open Tues to Sat, 10pm to 3am. @lyladxb

Mina Brasserie

With its leafy terrace, lounge seating and gin trolley, Mina Brasserie is something of an after-work secret. Come for a refreshing cocktail… stay for the linguine burrata.

Mina Brasserie, Gate Village 9, daily noon to 11pm. Tel: (04) 506 0100. minabrasserie.com

The Nice Guy

Mafia vibes, sort of. The Nice Guy is the ultimate spot to catch up have drinks and watch the night unfold. If you’re not going for the pizza and delicious bites – at the very least make sure you try the drinks.

The Nice Guy Dubai, Ground Floor, Emirates Towers Blvd, 12pm to 1am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3am Thurs to Sun. Tel: (0)4 276 9888, @theniceguydubai

Roberto’s

Roberto’s has added a new lounge, ‘Bar Scala’, offering another sleek spot for a mid-week drink. Tucked into the corner of the restaurant, it offers a chic and luxurious vibe with an extensive cocktail menu and a revolving DJ booth that sits above the bar.

Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 12pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 386 0066, robertosrestaurants.com

Zuma

The perfect pitstop on your way home from work, or as a tasty little entree to the night ahead, a visit to the bustling bar at Zuma Dubai is always a treat for the senses. The kind of spot with something going on whatever time you go, the big central bar is lined with stools for those that like to watch bartenders in action, or those looking to graze and drink can perch up at one of the lounge tables and enjoy lively DJ sets as they sip Zuma’s signature serves.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Restaurant 12pm to 3.30pm Mon to Fri lunch, 1.30pm to 4pm Sat lunch, 12pm to 4pm Sun lunch, 7pm to 12am Sun to Weds dinner, 7pm to 1am Thurs to Sat dinner, lounge 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com

Images: Supplied