Sponsored: Tranquil feels meets big city indulgence here…

Take a breather from the soaring summer temperatures, when you alight upon the refreshing oasis that is BohoX Restaurant. This luxurious restaurant will bring you all the rejuvenating bliss and feels of Bali, right here in one of the most dynamic destinations in the world.

If you’re new to the brand, BohoX is much more than just a dining option; from the moment you’re introduced to its charms, get ready to be teleported to a peerless Balinese haven. And once you’re ready to be taken on a tour of its unmatched flavours, you’ll realise this is just the beginning.

With a fabulous fusion of international cuisine with Mediterranean and Asian influences, you will be able to embark on a culinary voyage featuring exquisite seafood options, fresh and flavour-packed with exotic essence native only to BohoX. But before you begin your flavorous feast, take a second, or ten, to drink in the elegance and unmatched ambiance of BohoX’s dreamy décor.

When you want to begin your day with signature BohoX brilliance and attention-t0-detail, select from a fresh, high-quality range of breakfast options including freshly pressed juices, homemade kombucha and more. And for those that still desire a piece of traditional indulgence, the Dubai chocolate croissant is all yours to savour.

At BohoX in Downtown Dubai, it really is all about freshness and quality, and the brand redefines indulgence as a healthful way to treat yourself while you’re bathed in irreplicable tranquility and authentic, luxurious surroundings.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd., Downtown Dubai, 9am to 1am daily. Tel: (0) 52 103 2646. @thebohox

Images: supplied