Sponsored: Brand new dining destinations in Ras Al Khaimah…

Perched on the sandy shores of Ras Al Khaimah, Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort is expanding its already impressive range of dining destinations with the addition of two new stunning restaurants.

Réunion

Set to open on October 1, step into the chic ambiance of the South of France at Réunion. The charming brasserie will offer guests the perfect blend of casual yet refined dining.

Whether you’re there for lunch or dinner – the bistro-style dishes paired with fine wines, and elegant cocktails make for the ultimate dining experience where guests are transported to the shores of the French Riviera. The restaurant seamlessly blends from day to night, making it an ideal hub for sophisticated socialising.

Waka

Opening later on in the year in November. Waka is exotic and will transport you to the islands of Polynesia. At the sparkling resort pool and overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Waka offers a vibrant fusion of Polynesian flavors and entertainment.

From flame-grilled seafood to slow-roasted meats, tropical cocktails and beyond – watch as fire dancers perform dramatic dances as you dine to your heart’s delight.

As the evening progresses, enjoy live music or DJ sets at the beach terrace for a night of unforgettable island vibes.

The new venues are the perfect addition to Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort’s already fantastic offerings, which include 292 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, four beachfront pools, a Clarins spa, and the nearby Al Hamra Golf Club.

Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Ras Al Khaimah. Réunion opens October 1, Waka opens November 1. @sofitelalhamra sofitel.accor.com

Images: Supplied (renders)