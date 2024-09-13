Leave us here…

There’s an increasing number of members clubs in Dubai, like Capital Club, The Arts Club and Neera. But you’ll find them all right in the heart of the city. But from next month, that’s set to change with the arrival of Chouchou, bringing the exclusive members-only experience to the beach.

Opening this October at J1 Beach, alongside a dozen other concepts, Chouchou is a chic French beachhouse from new hospitality company, With Love.

Promising to bring a slice of St Tropez chic to the Jumeirah 1 beachfront, Chouchou promises next-level luxury and hospitality across a two-floor drinking, dining and socialising experience. Complete with a pool and beach area, salon, restaurant and several bars, Chouchou will be the only private members club at J1 Beach – with almost all the areas open to members only – although the restaurant will open for bookings for all.

The space is split between the ground floor, where Riviera-style R&R can be enjoyed at the pool and beach, while reclining under striped parasols, or dipping toes in the water of the curved pool fringed by cushioned benches. It opens up to the restaurant and terrace, where a 70s aesthetic reigns supreme through earthy tones, verdant plants and soft lighting give the space a retro-cool feel.

On the menu, French flavours designed to share are perfect for long, leisurely lunches and date night dinners. Masterminded by executive chef Valentin Bernigaud, former chef of Le Ritz Paris, the menu features highlights such as bouillabaisse, sole Meunière and savoury soufflé. Adding to the old school feel, Champagne, cheese and dessert trolleys will weave between tables, serving up their finest flavours.

Upstairs on the first floor, members-only Les Salons will be a beautiful sunset spot for members to gather, network or unwind while admiring the vistas of the Arabian gulf. An ode to the 19th century scenic clubs of Cote d’Azur, the space blends contemporary and classic French style – framed by floor to ceiling windows ideal for sunrise coffees as sunset cocktails.

Memberships

There are single, couple and family memberships available at Chouchou, starting from Dhs15,500 per year. All memberships require an additional one-off enrollment fee, which is Dhs10,500 and redeemable on food and drink at Chouchou.

Members will enjoy access to all of the members-only spaces, as well as an array of gatherings and events, with a curated programme including wellness mornings, cultural talks, tastings, cinema nights, and cocktail soirees.

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 2am, opening October. chouchoudxb.com