Bringing together creatives from the region and beyond…

Dubai Design Week returns for its tenth season this year at the forever-cool Dubai Design District (d3). The milestone edition is set to take place from November 5 to 10, 2024.

As with other editions, we can expect a line-up of over 500 internationally acclaimed and emerging designers showcasing their designs in different ways from installations, exhibitions and mediums.

Here are the key highlights of Dubai Design Week

Trade Show

Running from November 6 to 9 at the Waterfront Terrace at d3, this year will feature a line-up of leading international speakers, designers and brands taking part for the first time.

Installations

Designers from the Southwest Asia and North Africa (SWANA) region will showcase their works based on the theme of vernacular architecture – a type of traditional architecture that is designed and built using local materials and resources and adapted to the local culture and climate.

Urban Commissions

This annual competition from Dubai Design Week called on designers and architects to develop outdoor furniture for public spaces. The theme is ‘Tawila’ which is Arabic for table, and the designs exhibited will examine the table as a platform for exchange, tradition and communal experiences.

Workshops

Dubai Design Week will offer a program of over 50 workshops and masterclasses catered not just geared towards professionals, but creatives of all ages, interests and experience levels.

Talks

Visitors can also hear from leading international and regional experts within the design industry who will share their knowledge on the latest trends and innovations in regional and international design.

Marketplace

Visitors can also walk home with some products spanning homeware, jewellery, fashion and lifestyle from designers, producers, and homegrown businesses from the region. There are food experiences, children’s activities and live performances as well.

Downtown Design

Downtown Design is an anchor event of Dubai Design Week, running this year from November 6 to 9, 2024. The event will bring together established and emerging names from the international design scene to d3’s Waterfront Terrace.

A highlight this year will be the region’s first limited-edition art and design fair. During the three days, you can visit over 50 galleries, design studios, and collectives all showcasing contemporary design, photography, prints, ceramics, works on paper and much more.

Downtown Design will welcome prominent brands to the fair including Audo Copenhagen showcased by The Bowery Company, The Conran Shop (pictured above) which will launch online in the UAE at the fair, Casa Milano which will return with an immersive space and much more.

While you’re walking around looking at the different designs, don’t miss the large-scale floral installation by Dutch artist Linda Nieuwstad. It has been created by truck tarps, old wool blankets and construction sheeting.

Other highlights include Veuve Clicquot’s new Sun Club Lounge (pictured above) which is themed around La Dolce Vita, and the de Gournay lounge which will showcase the brand’s iconic hand-painted and hand-embroidered wallpaper.

For more information, visit dubaidesignweek.ae