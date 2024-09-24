A 10 billion dirham expansion plan will take place in three phases and upon completion, will double the number of exhibitions in Dubai…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai has approved a 10 billion dirham expansion plan for the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

The development is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and upon completion, it will become the largest indoor event space in the region. When fully completed in 2033, it will double the number of large-scale events hosted annually in Dubai from 300 to 600.

However, the expansion will take place in phases, and the first is expected to be completed as soon as 2026. The first phase will feature 140,000 square metres of exhibition space, nearly two and a half times its current capacity.

The next phase will be completed by 2028 and will brag an expansion space of 160,000 square metres. This phase will also see enhancements done to infrastructure, road networks and a dedicated multi-story parking space.

The final phase is expected to be completed by 2031 and will feature 26 halls spanning 1.2 kilometres. It will be able to accommodate one mega event or 20 smaller events all at the same time. This phase will also include a 300+ key hotel, retail outlets, commercial offices, and more.

Upon completion, the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai will be 1.5 times larger than the current Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC). We can expect all the major exhibitions to take place here spanning various sectors from technology to healthcare, food and beverages, financial services, energy, and real estate.

During Sheikh Mohammed’s briefing of the new exhibition centre, His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) highlighted the DWTC’s commitment to tripling the economic contribution of its Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) sector to 54 billion dirhams annually by 2033.

Almarri added, “The expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre will propel the next phase of the MICE sector’s evolution, building on our regional leadership and advanced event-hosting capabilities to drive sustainable growth and economic progress for the global MICE industry. Our goal is to solidify Dubai’s standing as one of the top three global destinations for tourism and business, reinforcing the city’s role as a model of innovation and opportunity on the global stage.”

Images: Emirates News Agency