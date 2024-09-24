Here’s the latest travel updates…

Planning to travel from Dubai to Beirut? Be aware of flight cancellations and disruptions affecting several UAE airlines. Multiple UAE carriers have adjusted their flight schedules due to recent developments in Lebanon.

Emirates Airline has cancelled the following flights on Tuesday, September 24 and Wednesday 25: EK953/954 and EK957/958. Emirates said those impacted by the flight cancellations are being rebooked and will receive notifications. “We continue to closely monitor the situation in Lebanon and are in contact with the relevant authorities regarding developments and will provide updates as required,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Flydubai has cancelled flights on Tuesday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 25. Flydubai has assured passengers with existing bookings that they will be contacted for rebooking or refund options.

Etihad Airways has also suspended flights from Abu Dhabi to Lebanon on Tuesday, September 24, according to The National. A spokesperson said, “The safety of our guests and crew is our number one priority, and we regret any inconvenience caused by this cancellation.”

Air Arabia is currently not offering any flights to Beirut until Sunday, September 29, as listed on their website.

Note: This situation is still unfolding, so it’s best to check directly with the airlines for the most up-to-date information.

