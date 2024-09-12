Magical musical and movie marvels…

The season is upon us and we are entering a magical eight months ahead of us at Dubai Opera, with incredible performances coming our way. From the return of Hans Zimmer to the debut of the fun musical performance from Stomp.

Here’s what to expect at the Dubai Opera this season.

Glenn Hughes Deep Purple

When: October 19

Known for his powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, especially on albums like Burn and Stormbringer. Glenn Hughes is an English bassist and vocalist who joined Deep Purple in 1973. This performance will be in celebration of the album Burn turning 50.

The Nutcracker

When: December 19 to 22

Set on Christmas Eve, The Nutcracker tells the enchanting tale of a young girl, Clara, who embarks on a magical journey with a nutcracker prince. The famous ballet composed by Tchaikovsky will be performed by the Ballet theatre and the state opera orchestra of the Astana Theatre from Khazakstan.

Limitless Orchestra with Hans Zimmer

When: January 4 and 5, 2025

Renowned German film composer Hans Zimmer, known for his innovative and impactful scores in movies like The Lion King, Gladiator, and Inception, will be a part of the orchestral performances.

Dire Straits

When: January 24, 2025

Dire Straits is a British rock band formed in 1977, led by singer and guitarist Mark Knopfler. Known for their clean guitar sound and storytelling lyrics, they achieved global success with hits like Money for Nothing.

Sweeney Todd

When: February 1 to 8, 2025

A dark musical by Stephen Sondheim, tells the tale of a vengeful barber who murders his customers. Partnering with Mrs. Lovett, who turns the bodies into meat pies, the show blends horror, wit, and hauntingly beautiful music, performed by the Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera.

Stomp

When: May 29 to 31, 2025

Stomp is an energetic performance combining percussion, movement, and physical comedy, using everyday objects like brooms, trash cans, and pipes to create rhythmic beats.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. @dubaiopera

Images: Supplied