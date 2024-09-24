A fun weekend out for the whole family…

Making plans for the weekend? If you’re looking for something free to do for the entire family, head to Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children for its Community Day event.

The two-day event takes place on Saturday, September 28 and 29, 2024, from 12pm to 6pm. The event is open to both parents and children and will allow you to explore the beauty of arts, music and the wonder of theatre through workshops. And the best news? You can do it all for free.

The workshops have been put in place by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in a bid to help foster an environment that nurtures and encourages talent. It will be a perfect day out for your little ones, but adults too may discover a talent they never knew they had.

Some of the workshops you can expect include pottery where participants can learn the art of shaping clay on the pottery wheel or using their hands, using various clay tools and learning the kiln drying technique.

Love photography? Nikon will be at the event offering two workshops, one for families and the other for adults covering camera basics followed by an outdoor photography session. For curious minds, a team from Science Xplorers will be at the event showing off exciting experiments plus hosting interactive activities.

For a traditional art form that dates back centuries, there is an Arabic calligraphy workshop which blends tradition with modern techniques. And for a more artistic workshop, Lebanese painter Ihab Ahmad will be hosting painting and drawing workshops.

For budding chefs, there are cooking sessions for youngsters which include a pasta-making workshop conducted by local restaurant Polline, and a Singaporean Cooking workshop.

There’s even a theatre workshop for children which will help little ones develop their skills. Additionally, there’s a Theatre Makeup workshop for teens above the age of 13 where they can master expert techniques and tips for creating striking looks for any occasion.

There are even Serbian Folklore Performance classes for both adults and children led by the team from Taraba Cultural Centre, and chess classes from the Moscow Chess School. For really little ones (under the age of three), there is a ‘Baby Sensory’ workshop where they are placed in an environment with activities that stimulate and help child development.

The Community Day schedule can be viewed here and for further information, you can reach out to the team on 04 515 5955 or via ajccc.register@dubaiculture.de

Images: Unsplash and Pexels