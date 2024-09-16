We caught up with Palestinian chef-owner Salam Dakkak at her new Dubai restaurant, Sufret Maryam…

Walk through the olive-hued double doors, and the first thing to catch your eye is a mesmerising portrait of chef-owner Salam Dakkak’s mother, Maryam – the heart behind both of the family-run restaurants in Dubai. Sufret Maryam, located in Wasl 51, is Chef Salam’s latest venture, offering an “elevated” take on the soul-warming Levantine cuisine that made JLT’s casual spot, Bait Maryam, such a favourite.

The scene is set with personal touches just like you’d find in a living room: a sewing machine by the window is a tribute to Maryam and an old typewriter, honouring Chef Salam’s father who became the first in his village to master typing back in 1939. Palestinian art adorns the walls, including a stunning painting of the front door of the house where Chef Salam grew up.

Every corner – from the olive tree centrepiece to the stone arches and green and beige hues– tells the story of Levantine heritage and home. These special touches provide a glimpse into Chef Salam’s roots and set the tone for a warm, welcoming dining experience. As she perfectly puts it: “Sufret Maryam is not just a restaurant; it is a home. I try very hard to treat the people who come here to feel at home and to enjoy all the moments – the food, the atmosphere, the art, the service. We are in one circle.”

Despite being an elevated take on Levantine dishes, the menu is anything but pretentious. For our lunch, we tried a selection of starters and cold mezze washed down with refreshing mocktails (we recommend trying the Marameye iced tea). The hummus (Dhs36) is creamy, velvety, and gloriously zingy, dolloping perfectly onto the warm pieces of bread fresh from the oven. The small, tightly-wrapped vine leaves (Dhs52) arrive in a bed of garlic yoghurt, sprinkled with pomegranate and topped with crispy bread for a moreish balance of flavours and textures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The Khobez Al Bait (Dhs41) is another star dish; 48 hour fermented, pillowy, heat-inflated bread topped with zaatar, confit garlic, tomato salsa and labneh creme creates an aromatic, comforting bite that hits all the right notes. Oh so dreamy. Be sure to try the simple yet glorious Farm To Table salad (Dhs47) for an authentic dish you’d find in any Levantine home, brimming with fresh garden ingredients like tomatoes, grapes, zaatar, rocca, lettuce, and halloumi.

As a shining example of the country’s homegrown dining scene, Sufret Maryam perfectly embodies the essence of the UAE: A home away from home. It feels like a comforting embrace, with every aspect telling a story of heritage, of gathering around a family table, and of sharing the simple joy of good food. Sufret Maryam is a family affair, an honest dream come true, and it doesn’t get more real than that.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Daily 12pm to 12am. @sufretmaryam

Images: Social