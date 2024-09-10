For the thinking mind…

Hustlers and aspiring business babes – this massive business summit is something you don’t want to miss. Megacampus Summit is one of the world’s largest and most influential business gatherings, bringing together some of the best and brightest minds across the globe.

Be it business, entrepreneurship, blogging, building an online presence, making social media your full time job or tapping into a field of work that is a creation of the Gen Z evolution, this summit has a speaker and an expert for it all.

Taking place at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 2 and 3, this is your chance to participate in essentially a huge brainstorm session, with exchange of ideas, talks and masterclasses by business moguls, entrepreneurs, intellectuals and successful creators – it’s giving variety.

Some of the names on this collection of famous faces coming to impart valuable knowledge on us include Richard Branson, founder and owner of the Virgin Group of companies with over 400 companies across various profiles and a personal net worth of five billion dollars.

You’ll also get to see legendary director and producer Luc Besson, MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, travel YouTuber Casey Neistat, with over 12 million subscribers and many more. This is just the start of the list, and more will come later.

The action packed itinerary over two days will have you engage in insightful sessions, expert masterclasses, transformative ideas and compelling storytelling to reel you into the world of business. Each speaker will have a topic of their own, pertaining to their area of expertise.

Tickets and things…

Tickets for the event start at Dhs1,850 for the standard one-day pass, Dhs3,200 for the two-day business pass, Dhs6,600 for the VIP two-day pass and Dhs36,700 for the Platinum two-day pass. Entry allowed for 16 years and above only.

Find tickets, the full list of speakers and everything else you need to know on megacampus.com.

Megacampus Summit, Coca-Cola Arena Complex, Dubai, Dec 2 and 3, tickets start from Dhs1,850, Tel: (800) 22 33 88, @megacampussummit

