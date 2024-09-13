It’s in collaboration with esteemed British bubbly brand, Nyetimber…

Until Heston Blumenthal came along, being invited to take a tour through this history of British food probably wouldn’t have appealed to many. Bit heavy on the dripping and provocatively titled desserts, would likely be the reply on the RSVPs. But the mercurial British chef, tinkerer in the arcane gastronomic arts, and arch-culinary wizard of groundbreaking method, came along and changed all that.

His restaurant, Dinner By Heston Blumenthal – first in London, and then at the more recent Dubai incarnation – directs an illuminating glow on the finer points of traditional British cuisine, celebrating and enhancing them with his Multi-Michelin-Star-recognised flair.

The same level of British F&B PR triage can probably be poured at premium sparkling wine house, Nyetimber’s door too. Prior to its rise to international acclaim, UK wine had a blighted-by-Blighty reputation. But like Mr Blumenthal, their quality was undeniable and bubbles of true worth will always rise to the top.

Perhaps fate then, these two instigators of the Anglo-Culinary renaissance have teamed up for a pair of haute-cuisine collabs at Dinner By Heston Blumenthal, in Atlantis The Royal.

Available until Sunday September 22, diners can enjoy a special five-course Heston x Nyetimber menu. It’s priced at Dhs1,200 and includes a glass of Nyetimber Classic Cuvée. But what can you expect?

Take a whistle-stop tardis tour through such key historical tasting points as Crab Tart (c.1710), served with apple, sorrel, and coriander; Roast Scallops & Cucumber Ketchup (c.1826); the world famous Meat Fruit (c.1500), a chicken liver parfait disguised in ripe mandarin’s clothing; Cod in Nyetimber Butter (c.1940); Beef Royal (c.1821), a dish prepared for the coronation of notoriously decadent King George IV; and Olive Oil Perfume (bc.1350), an Anglo-dessert composed of mulled wine, honey, coriander seed and white chocolate ganache.

And then on Thursday, September 19 there will be an opportunity to take part in a very special, private dining room-staged tasting menu paired with the finest English sparkling wines for Dhs1,500 per person. But you’ll need to be quick, seating is extremely limited.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, until Sep 22 Tue to Sun 6pm to 11pm, experiences priced from Dhs1,200. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

Images: Provided