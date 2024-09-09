Jet set pets can now add Italy and Switzerland to their basset list…

Some dogs were just never meant to fly economy. We’re looking specifically at you, Spaniels.

And if you’ve got a particularly regal beagle, bougie basset hound or red setter that wouldn’t be caught dead turning right – K9 Jets has the solution. A private jet charter service for you and your Gucci pooch.

K9 Jets is a British aviation company, and they already fly from the UK to multiple international destinations. And then in September last year, the airline announced their first Middle Eastern link up, flying the Dubai – UK route.

New tricks

Not content with this paws-ity of routes out of the region, K9 Jets have just announced two new destinations to be serviced from Dubai. Geneva in Switzerland (starting in March 2025), and Milan in Italy (from May 2025).

Ticket holders will be able to emBARK at the private JETEX terminal in Al Maktoum International Airport.

Spaniel’s leaving tonight on a plane

Prices start at around USD9,925 (about Dhs36,454) – which might sound like a lot, but even if there’s ruff air turbulence you’re still guaranteed to have no screaming children, and it’s much too far for WALKIES.

That, just shy of USD10K gets you a seat for one passenger and a space in the cabin for your mile-high mastiff. A full timetable and booking options are available on the k9jets.com website.

Some airlines do allow small dogs to travel in the cabin, though this isn’t a given. And pet owners with larger charges often have to stow their doggos in cargo or as excess baggage.

Pups on a plane

If you’re wondering what airCRUFTS your pet can expect, we can confirm that K9 jets uses a fleet of Gulfstream G-IVSP heavy jets (mostly operated by Pegasus Elite Aviation).

Talking about the new routes Adam Golder, Co-Founder, K9 JETS commented: ““We’ve experienced great success from our UAE market since launching our first route in September 2023. Now, we’re expanding our network by offering direct options into the heart of Central Europe, opening up more exciting destinations to families with four-legged friends.”

Border (collie) control

Aside from any visas that may be required for the owner, the UK government requires passengers on the flight to provide all relevant medical certification for their pets. You’re advised to check the pet passport and vaccination requirements of your end destination well ahead of your travel date.

In the PJ, your pup doesn’t have to be caged and can sit on your lap, but they must be leashed at all times. Check-in goes down at a deluxe private terminal in Al Maktoum International Airport, there’s a welcome team and grassy area for any last ’emergency exits, here, here and here’ before jumping on the flight.

Book via the k9jets.com website

Images: Provided