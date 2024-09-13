Clean, green and just as efficient…

An eco-friendly new fleet of electric, hydrogen-powered buses will now drive you around the UAE capital. Launched as part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Green Bus Programme, the buses will initially ferry you on a route between Marina Mall and Shams Boutik Mall, on Al Reem Island.

This is a big step towards Abu Dhabi’s goal of turning 20 per cent of its public transportation to green (zero-emission) by 2030 – and 100 per cent environment friendly by 2050.

As many as 9 electric buses ferried passengers between Abu Dhabi’s stunning Zayed International Airport and COP28 in December 2023.

If you ride the bus, or plan to…

Earlier this year, changes were introduced to bus routes and fares in the capital, with the regular fare set at Dh2 per rider, and an additional 5 fils being charged for each kilometre travelled. A one-week bus pass is priced at Dh30 and a month-long option is available to you at Dh95. For those longer routes, riders can switch between buses for up to two transfers, without having to pay an additional fee, as long as you’re transferring buses within an hour of each other.

Students are eligible for an annual pass priced at Dhs500, while seniors, people of determination and children under 10 years of age ride for free. Emirati families enrolled in social support programmes with the government are eligible for weekly passes priced at Dhs30, and monthly passes at Dhs80.

Read whatson.ae as we gain more clarity on the routes being serviced by the new eco-friendly buses.

Media: Instagram, unsplash