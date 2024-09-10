Sponsored: With stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai fountain…

If you’re on the lookout for a new favourite breakfast spot, look no further than Trove Restaurant. Located in Dubai Mall’s fashion avenue, this chic dining destination offers a daily Turkish breakfast that promises to transform your mornings into a culinary celebration.

From 10am until 3pm daily, indulge in a sumptuous spread featuring fresh, vibrant ingredients that deliver an authentic taste of Turkish cuisine. The Turkish breakfast for two (Dhs169) boasts artisanal breads, a variety of cheeses, cold cuts, olives, and flavourful spreads, all carefully crafted to provide a delightful start to your day. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal or prefer something lighter, there’s something on the menu for everyone.

What sets Trove apart is not just the food but the atmosphere. Guests can enjoy shisha, both indoors and outdoors, making it the perfect place to relax and take in the ambiance. Plus, with its unbeatable views of Dubai’s stunning fountain show and the iconic Burj Khalifa, your breakfast comes with a side of unforgettable sights.

Dine at Trove and treat yourself to a morning of delicious food, refreshing shisha, and mesmerising views that will leave you wanting to come back for more.

Trove Restaurant, Ground Floor, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall. Daily 10am to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 347 7444. @thetrove

