The countdown is on…

The shortlist for the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 has been announced, with the top restaurants in each category voted by you. The competition has been narrowed down to three finalists per category, and now it’s your turn to help crown the winners. You have until October 16 to cast your final votes across 25 categories, from Best Burger to Best Dessert, with the winners set to be revealed on November 7, 2024.

While most categories are decided by public vote, the prestigious Restaurant of the Year award will be selected by a panel of culinary experts. Additionally, the Best Restaurant Voted by Riders will give Deliveroo’s brilliant delivery drivers the chance to pick their own champion.

Meet the judges

Deliveroo’s panellists for the Restaurant of the Year category include:

Anis Harb – General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East

– General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East Tamara Wright – Online Reporter at What’s On Dubai. Tamara, an adventurous and knowledgeable foodie, covers the UAE’s hottest happenings, from weekend hotspots to the best new restaurants, street food markets, and homegrown gems.

– Online Reporter at What’s On Dubai. Tamara, an adventurous and knowledgeable foodie, covers the UAE’s hottest happenings, from weekend hotspots to the best new restaurants, street food markets, and homegrown gems. Peyman Al Awadhi – Known as @thealawadhi, Peyman is a multifaceted Emirati entrepreneur, TV presenter, and social media personality. Co-founder of the popular Emirati shawarma brand Wild Peeta, he is recognised for his innovative approach to blending traditional flavours with modern twists. A familiar face on TV, Peyman hosts ‘Made in Dubai,’ a food series by the Department of Economy and Tourism, where he shares his love for food, travel, and storytelling. Renowned for his charisma, he engages a large social media following with his insights into food, culture, and life in the UAE.

– Known as @thealawadhi, Peyman is a multifaceted Emirati entrepreneur, TV presenter, and social media personality. Co-founder of the popular Emirati shawarma brand Wild Peeta, he is recognised for his innovative approach to blending traditional flavours with modern twists. A familiar face on TV, Peyman hosts ‘Made in Dubai,’ a food series by the Department of Economy and Tourism, where he shares his love for food, travel, and storytelling. Renowned for his charisma, he engages a large social media following with his insights into food, culture, and life in the UAE. Laura Lai – A writer and content creator based in Dubai. Over the course of her career as a writer and editor, Laura has profiled restaurants, connected with charming restaurateurs and reality TV stars, and indulged in her fair share of dining experiences. She also shares her passion for Dubai’s food scene through her Instagram series, “Very Best of Dubai”, where she engages with her favourite restaurant owners, chefs, and critics about their top dining spots in Dubai.

– A writer and content creator based in Dubai. Over the course of her career as a writer and editor, Laura has profiled restaurants, connected with charming restaurateurs and reality TV stars, and indulged in her fair share of dining experiences. She also shares her passion for Dubai’s food scene through her Instagram series, “Very Best of Dubai”, where she engages with her favourite restaurant owners, chefs, and critics about their top dining spots in Dubai. Alex Augusti – Dubai-based content creator and food enthusiast, known as @justfooddxb. With a passion for exploring diverse cuisines and hidden gems in the culinary world, Alex has made a name for himself by showcasing the best of Dubai’s food scene. His engaging content, which ranges from restaurant reviews to street food discoveries, resonates with food lovers and inspires his audience to experience the rich flavours the city offers. Alex’s authentic approach and attention to detail have earned him a loyal following, making him a go-to source for food recommendations in Dubai and beyond.

The shortlist

Over 300,000 votes have been counted and we can now reveal your three finalists across each category. Drumroll please…

Best Burger

SALT, Five Guys, Shake Shack

SALT, Five Guys, Shake Shack Best Asian

Din Tai Fung, PF Chang’s, Wagamama

Din Tai Fung, PF Chang’s, Wagamama Best Pizza

Pitfire Pizza, Papa John’s, Pizza Di Rocco

Pitfire Pizza, Papa John’s, Pizza Di Rocco Best Middle Eastern

Al Safadi, Allo Beirut, Zaatar w Zeit

Al Safadi, Allo Beirut, Zaatar w Zeit Best Fried Chicken

Pickl, KFC, Raising Cane’s

Pickl, KFC, Raising Cane’s Best Homegrown Dubai

Home Bakery, SALT, Fix Dessert Chocolatier

Home Bakery, SALT, Fix Dessert Chocolatier Best Homegrown Abu Dhabi

Saddle, Mosaic, Pizza di Rocco

Saddle, Mosaic, Pizza di Rocco Best Dessert

Les Gallussettes, Krispy Kreme, Fix Dessert Chocolatier

Les Gallussettes, Krispy Kreme, Fix Dessert Chocolatier Best Italian

Pasta Della Nonna, Eataly, Oregano

Pasta Della Nonna, Eataly, Oregano Best Plant-Based/ Vegan

Acai & Co, Projeto Acai, So Free Organics

Acai & Co, Projeto Acai, So Free Organics Best Newcomer (New on Deliveroo)

Blaban, Blu Pizzeria, Three by Eva

Blaban, Blu Pizzeria, Three by Eva Best Mexican

Tortilla, Taqado, Burro Blanco

Tortilla, Taqado, Burro Blanco Best Ice Cream

Baskin Robbins, Pinkberry, Mama Booza

Baskin Robbins, Pinkberry, Mama Booza Best Sandwich Shop

Rascals, Joe & The Juice, Gino’s Deli

Rascals, Joe & The Juice, Gino’s Deli Best Salad Restaurant

SLD Bar, Salata, Bowlful

SLD Bar, Salata, Bowlful Best Breakfast Restaurant

Zaatar w Zeit, Ka’ak Al Manara, Bagel & Co

Zaatar w Zeit, Ka’ak Al Manara, Bagel & Co Best Bakery

French Bakery, Paul Bakery & Restaurant, Le Pain Quotidien

French Bakery, Paul Bakery & Restaurant, Le Pain Quotidien Best Fine Dining

LPM, Couqley, Mythos Kouzina & Grill

LPM, Couqley, Mythos Kouzina & Grill Best Healthy Restaurant

Kcal, Nourish, Joe & The Juice

Kcal, Nourish, Joe & The Juice Best Family Restaurant

Nando’s, Couqley, The Cheesecake Factory

Nando’s, Couqley, The Cheesecake Factory Best Value Eats

Kamat, Jollibee, Malak Al Tawouk

Kamat, Jollibee, Malak Al Tawouk Best Japanese

SushiArt, Kanji by 3fils, SushiDo

SushiArt, Kanji by 3fils, SushiDo Best Poke

Poke & Co, Poke Poke, Cali-Poke

Poke & Co, Poke Poke, Cali-Poke Best Indian

Asha’s, Gazebo, Biryani Pot

Asha’s, Gazebo, Biryani Pot Best Coffee

Costa, % ARABICA, Joe & The Juice

Costa, % ARABICA, Joe & The Juice Best Restaurant Voted By Riders

Five Guys, Pickl, Joe & The Juice

Five Guys, Pickl, Joe & The Juice Restaurant of The Year

SALT, SushiArt, Pitfire Pizza, Pickl, Rascals

So what are you waiting for? Get voting now at: uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com

Images: Provided/What’s On Archive