The UAE’s first Baccarat Hotel will be located in Downtown Dubai…

One of the world’s most lavish hotel brands, Baccarat New York, is making its way to Dubai for the first time, in all its glitz and glamour.

Set to open in 2026, Baccarat Dubai will be made up of twin tapering towers, designed by world-renowned architectural firm Studio Libeskind, with the interiors the master work of design studio, 1508 London.

The ultra-luxury hotel will feature 145 rooms and suites, a collection of branded residences, and several restaurants accented with Baccarat crystals and offering a level of elegance and opulence reflective of its heritage. Among the highlights, The Grand Salon with its high ceilings and crystal chandeliers will be a dazzling spot for a relaxed lunch or refined dinner, and drinks will be best enjoyed in the signature Baccarat bar, a show-stopping spot for sundowners complete with mirrored detailing and swathes of velvet, all encasing a central grand piano.

Elsewhere, guests can look forward to sumptuous pampering in an array of wellness spaces, including a pool sanctuary that gazes out to the Burj Khalifa, or the ultra-luxurious spa, a haven of tranquility and calm.

Offering uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Frame, Al Fahidi Fort, and the Dubai Creek, the hotel will celebrate the contemporary spirit, energy, and dynamism of Dubai.

The 250-year-old French crystal company Baccarat wowed luxury travellers when it opened its first hotel in Manhattan back in 2015. Since then, the brand has become synonymous with glitz, glamour, movie stars, and unparalleled opulence. So, we can’t wait to see it come to life in Dubai in the coming years…

Baccarat Dubai. Opening 2026. baccarathotels.com

Images: Provided