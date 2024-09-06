The latest phase of Alfred’s quest for omnipresence…

InsuranceMarket already have an established presence rooted in the minds of the Dubai populace. The bespectacled figure of their totemic mascot Alfred looms large over billboards up and down the Sheikh Zayed Road, his unblinking, Gollum-esque, ice-blue penetrating gaze watching you as you change lanes hurriedly. And the brand’s infectious jingle, which plays out on what feels like a disproportionate number of radio ad breaks, can rattle around in your head for days if left unpurged. It’s literally the only company in the world I could tell you how many Google reviews they have, on immediate recall. 20,000 in the unlikely event you didn’t already know. That’s powerful advertising.

But their latest sponsorship acquisition has to be one of their biggest yet. They’re taking over the naming rights of Mashreq Metro Station – with a 10-year deal. That’s right, the trains formally arriving at the station known as Mashreq, will now be arriving into InsuranceMarket.

The Metro Station is located on the Red Line along the Sheikh Zayed Road between Dubai Internet City and Mall of the Emirates.

When will Alfred’s face be plastered over the signage?

The rebranding will take place between September and November 2024. During this time, the RTA will update the station signage, smart systems, public transport apps, and the onboard audio announcements.

Talking about the change, Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA said: “The Emirate of Dubai provides an excellent platform for major companies and entrepreneurs to showcase and promote their brands and Dubai Metro stations offer a unique and advanced advertising opportunity for companies and investors in the UAE and the region.”

“Here, they can market their products, services, and solutions across various economic and commercial sectors. This aligns with their goals to enhance global competitiveness, grow their businesses in Dubai and the UAE, and expand into international markets,” added Kalbat.”

Images: Instagram via @insurancemarket.ae