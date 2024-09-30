The world through Tom’s eyes…

In our monthly magazine, we ask residents to share their favourite hotspots and hidden gems of the UAE. But because this is a dedicated travel special, we thought we’d ask somebody with a bit of global oversight, a warden of wanderlust to act as tour guide. This is Tom Grond (@traveltomtom) AKA traveltomtom.net, a man on a perpetual voyage with a passport stamp count of 159 countries (and counting), and so is uniquely qualified to hold court on the best global destinations for relaxing, exploring, defying expectations, and igniting inspiration.

Best destinations for budget travel

When travelling on a budget you should choose your destinations wisely, it will define how long you can travel for. I would say Southeast Asia is a wise choice, as you can find affordable accommodation and amazing food. But for somewhere off the beaten path: Uzbekistan, Nepal (pictured), Guatemala, Bolivia and Algeria. They’re safe, affordable and filled with amazing adventures, landmarks, architecture and treks.

Best destination for relaxation

Bali is, for me, the perfect place to relax, think about future travel destinations and projects, and rejuvenate before my next big trip. When I need a break, I jump on my rented scooter and get lost in the rice fields with the wind in my face. Plus, getting a massage three times a week is just a normal thing to do.

Best destinations for beach life

One of my favourite beaches is on a deserted island near Tortuguero, Costa Rica, where I volunteered for a turtle conservation project. It’s framed between jungle and ocean. Special mention goes to the under explored beaches of the South Pacific, for example Palau (pictured), Marshall Islands, and Kiribati. And Peninsula Valdes in Argentina, where you can see orcas from the shore.

Best destinations for adventure

One of the least known travel destinations, but a true hidden gem is Vanuatu. It’s found in the South Pacific, so expect the most amazing beaches, lush tropical islands, super-friendly indigenous tribes, and an active volcano that you can stand on the rim of and watch it erupt in your face.

Best destinations for personal growth

I have visited 35 out the 54 African countries and have had some amazing adventures, but travelling in some parts of Africa can be challenging. Life can be rough in Africa and people hustle every day. You can see with your own eyes where some of our luxury goods come from, and it is often not a pretty sight.

Images: Provided