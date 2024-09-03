Sponsored: It’s not too late to dive into the magic of Kyma’s Aegean Nights…

This September, continue to experience the dreamy night pool parties at Kyma Beach, the chic Greek restaurant and beach club on the sandy shores of Dubai’s Palm West Beach.

Taking place every Friday and Saturday from 7pm onwards, get ready to immerse yourself in a unique beach and pool experience that will have you dancing in the moonlight.

Kyma Beach Club is the ultimate Dubai experience that offers a blend of Mediterranean luxury with urban chic. During the day, Kyma is a serene escape. But by night, it transforms into an enchanting oasis that is the perfect opportunity for night pool parties.

Get ready for the thrill of a midnight swim in the infinity pool while gazing up at the sky, surrounded by the stunning scenery of Palm West Beach. Whether you choose a lounge, sunbed, or private gazebo, you can relax and enjoy the beauty of the night. Pair your night swim with expertly crafted cocktails and delectable Greek cuisine, making your experience at Kyma Beach unforgettable.

No night at Kyma is complete without a killer soundtrack. With the resident DJ spinning groovy tunes, the energy is sure to stay high as you dance under the moonlight, making memories that will last long after summer fades.

The weekend celebration promises a vibey atmosphere that offers a range of seating options, starting from Dhs200 per person, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages.

Do not that the event is strictly 21 plus. So gather your gang and come and make the most of your summer nights at Aegean Nights at Kyma Beach.

Kyma Beach, opposite Fairmont Hotel The Palm, Palm West, every Fri and Sat from 7pm, from Dhs200 per person. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 kymabeach.ae

Images: Provided