The multi-award winning-restaurant, Mimi Kakushi is styled with the art, elegance and ethereal glamour of 1920s Osaka — a sparkling homage to the golden age of jazz that serves up some of the most incredible plates of Japanese food you’re likely to find in the region.

Conceived by the team that brought us La Cantine Du Faubourg, Lana Lusa, Ninive, Chez Wam, Xu, Eugène Eugène, Twiggy, Kyma and more – the ‘from the Rikas Group’ stamp is as close to a guarantee of quality as you’ll find in the UAE.

Inside, western fashion sparks against the neon-lit nightlife of Japan. Pull up to the piano where the resident jazz musician sets the scene, his instrument doubles as a bar that serves a connoisseur’s selection of elevated sips, including Mimi’s signature Kikuchi cocktail, poured from the stream of a flowing fountain.

Strong starts to weekends

One of the restaurant’s most popular weekly fixtures is the double serving of weekend brunch. That means you can join the grand gastronomic voyage through the menu’s biggest hits on Saturday and Sunday (midday to 4pm).

The Sunday session offers a slow and sophisticated affair, but for an experience rich with rhythmic vitality – the Saturday brunch pairs its soul food, with the live soulful sounds of pianist-singer.

Your dining adventure includes access to velvety slithers if wagyu beef tataki; precision marinated miso black cod; and the perennial crowd favourite of grilled tiger prawn. For refined refreshments, the piano-bar will be serving special cocktails from the officially recognised Best Bar in the Middle East (and No. 40 in the world).

It’s a trip you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Mimi Kakushi, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeira, Sat & Sun (entertainment only on Sat), three hours between 12pm to 4pm, soft Dhs435, house Dhs599 and Dhs765 for champagne. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

