Taking place on Friday, October 4, pop sensation Will.i.am will have everybody asking Where is The Love? That’s right, one-quarter of the iconic noughties music group Black Eyed Peas will be performing in Dubai for one night only. He will be heading to Privilege in the SLS Hotel, so get ready to Scream and Shout, as part of the Taste of SLS brunch.

If by some miracle you are not aware of who he is, he’s got that Boom Boom Pow and rose to fame in the early 2000s for his punchy tracks that were performed with the music group Black Eyed Peas.

The Black Eyed Peas are a pop group that consists of Will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo and now ex-band member, Fergie – who left the group in 2016. The group brought out some banging hits such as Let’s Get It Started, Pump It, and more recent tracks such as RITMO and Mamacita.

Will.i.am has been producing music individually, since 2001. His solo career has featured some equally incredible artists including Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Miley Cyrus. He has some pretty dope songs of his own such as This Is Love, It’s My Birthday, and Feelin’ Myself.

The American rapper and singer has been performing in in Dubai since Expo 2020, where he performed with the Black Eyed Peas. Presented in line with the Mobility theme, the high-energy new show was inspired by the pace and pulse of technology and music, which explores and embraces new frontiers that drive humankind forward.

The brunch begins at EllaMia, on the ground floor before moving across the restaurants and bars around the hotel, where the party will end sat Privilege, where will.i.am is set to perform.

We’ve got that feelin’ that it will be a good night. Tickets start from Dhs300 inclusive of access to Fi’lia, S Bar, and Privilege, Dhs499 inclusive of entry to Smoke and Mirrors, Dhs699 inclusive of all venues plus access to Carna and premium drinks. If you’re looking for the ultimate night out, a one-night stay plus a VIP table ast Privilege Club and breakfast the morning after will cost Dhs3,000.

Will.i.am at Privilege, SLS Dubai, Friday, October 4, 7pm to 12am, tickets from Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 607 0737 dubai.platinumlist.net