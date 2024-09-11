Lounge around in style…

Abu Dhabi’s own island of thrills, Yas Island, has launched its own lounge at Zayed International Airport (AUH) and this time, we’re talking about a lounge in the arrivals area of AUH. The new addition lands in the airport with the aim of introducing you to Yas Island’s attractions and experiences, one of the UAE capital’s most popular draws.

Upon your arrival, you will be greeted by a dedicated Yas concierge team, ready to assist with all of your holiday needs. The lounge offers a relaxing environment that will let you unwind after your journey, while discovering Yas Island’s attractions, and giving you the option to book experiences.

Yas Island Airport Lounge will feature the Yas Explorer Passport, designed to enhance every visitor’s Yas experience. The Passport will let you register online via a QR code, and when you’re ready to explore the island’s attractions you can collect stamps and earn points redeemable for exclusive rewards. Additionally, you can also get started on retail therapy with a selection of merchandise available.

The Yas Island Airport Lounge is accessible to all guests free of charge and includes a dedicated waiting zone for the Yas Express bus, ensuring seamless connectivity to Yas Island.

And when you’re flying out…

…don’t forget to check out the incredible Etihad Airways lounge. Here’s a peek before you go:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

Need we say any more?

Yas Island Airport Lounge, arrivals area, Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi. @yasisland. @zayedintlairport