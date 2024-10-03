For some much-needed R&R…

In need of a little ‘me time’? Abu Dhabi’s ladies-only wellness spots are serving up serenity in spades. Whether you’re looking to sweat it out on the padel courts, unwind with ancient healing therapies, or simply soak up some sun by the pool, these three wellness retreats have got you covered.

From beachfront bliss to zen city escapes, here’s where to hit reset in the capital:

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha

Nestled along the serene shores of Al Bateen Beach, this chic, newly opened ladies’ club comes from the team behind Dubai’s lifestyle hub, Matcha Club. Designed exclusively for women and children, it’s an escapist haven with Californian Palm Springs vibes. Think terracotta-framed padel courts, a reformer Pilates studio, a wholesome Mediterranean eatery, an infinity pool, water sports, a kids’ play area, and a private beach. Day passes start from Dhs150, with monthly memberships available.

@matchaalbateen

Kintsugi Space, Reem Island

Kintsugi Space is a zen, women-only wellness retreat on Reem Island, blending sound, light, and wave frequencies for deep healing. This seven-storey sanctuary offers members the chance to rest, repair, reset, and renew through vibrational energy work, ancient healing practices, and natural holistic therapies. Each membership begins with a quantum assessment to personalise treatments, followed by access to group classes like yoga, dance, and meditation, personal training, expert-led events, plus a sauna, pool, zen garden, and plant-based wellness kitchen. Memberships range from two-day retreats to year-long transformations.

@kintsugispace

Etizan Fitness Ladies Club, Erth Abu Dhabi

Located at the luxurious five-star Erth Hotel, Etizan Fitness provides a holistic wellness experience for women in the heart of Abu Dhabi. With a ladies-only gym, Olympic-sized pool, spin studio, MMA academy, dance academy, squash courts, massage and treatment rooms, smoothie bar, and a private pool and beach, it’s a true retreat. Day passes are available, and memberships start at Dhs2,000 monthly or Dhs8,000 annually, with exclusive discounts on hotel stays, F&B, and pool passes.

@etizanfitness

Images: Social