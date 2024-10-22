Sponsored: A great way to spend time with your nearest and dearest…

If you’re stuck trying to figure out a venue the whole family will enjoy, you’ve come to the right place because we have the answer: HuQQabaz Dubai.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, not only is this the restaurant that never sleeps (aka, open 24 hours a day), but there’s something for the adults and the little ones.

The restaurant offers a unique culinary experience through its exceptional array of drinks, food and shisha which promises to delight. There is a designated smoking and non-smoking area, so if you’re going with little ones, don’t worry they are safe and comfortable.

But this doesn’t mean that all the kids have to do is sit around while the adults have fun.

Parents who head to HuQQabaz can relax while their little ones have a grand time in the dedicated kids’ area. The Kids Club is supervised by attentive staff with plenty to keep them entertained, allowing parents to savour their meals.

For more engaging activities, make a beeline to HuQQabaz on Saturday. At 11.30pm, kids can roll up their sleeves and enjoy a cooking class where they will learn to create delicious dishes. You never know, you may be raising a little Chef Gordan Ramsay or Clare Smyth. Either way, the hands-on experience will help children foster their culinary skills. It also promotes teamwork among children.

If your little ones want more giggles and laughter, on Sundays at 11.30am, there are several entertaining activities they can partake in.

And of course, if you want to kickstart your day, especially the weekend with the whole family over a good meal, HuQQabaz serves a delightful Turkish breakfast. The spread spans numerous sweet and savoury bites including fresh bread, flaky borek, menemen, cherry tomatoes, olives, jams, and tahini. Everyone in the family is bound to taste something they love.

For reservations at HuQQabaz Jumeirah or HuQQabaz Garden, call 800 47 229

HuQQabaz Jumeirah, opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2, @huqqabazdubai | HuQQabaz Garden, Mall of the Emirates, SZR, @huqqabazgarden