One-stop solution indeed…

Abu Dhabi’s TAMM app has just released version 3.0, and this AI-powered refresh is taking your interactive user experience to a whole new level, answering all the questions you might have on Abu Dhabi – ChatGPT style.

Media: TAMM, unsplash

While the last major update to the app made life easier by letting you access over 700 services across 33 Abu Dhabi Government entities, this year’s big refresh has rolled out some great new options for investors and entrepreneurs, with a total of over 800 services now accessible to you.

For the uninitiated, Abu Dhabi’s TAMM app is a one-stop solution that lets residents access useful services in the identity, nationality, residencies, citizenship and visa services domains, to name just a few. Additionally, it also provides a host of other useful day-to-day services, including bill payments.

TAMM 3.0

In addition to becoming your one-stop, AI-powered, tech solution that goes everywhere with you, the newest version of TAMM allows investors and entrepreneurs access information related to Abu Dhabi’s economy, and it’s not restricted to reading up on pre-written content. The new version of the app answers your questions related to making informed investment decisions, and much more – all in real time.

TAMM is now also packed with key statistics on the UAE’s capital city, and provides accurate, data-backed insights on everything you need, or want to know.

More on the app

Previously, key areas included a residency section that outlined your journey to obtaining golden residency in the UAE as well as nomination for Abu Dhabi residents, amendment of residency files, issuance of new residencies and identity cards, residency services for domestic workers and more.

For citizens, prime features include issuance and renewal of Emirates IDs and passports, and opening a sponsorship file among other services. Under Identity Documents, you can manage birth certificates, birth notifications and age estimation certificates. You can also effortlessly pay your phone bills, Darb, Salik and more on the app.

Additionally, businesses can access services in areas relating to energy, education, healthcare, tourism, culture, entrepreneurship and more.

In addition to being Abu Dhabi’s one-stop solution for government services, TAMM also aids the UAE’s sustainability vision by digitising services and minimizing paper usage.

For the full list of services, visit the website here.