Sponsored: Levelling up Abu Dhabi’s entertainment scene…

The Las Vegas Sphere has hosted everything from rock concerts to UFC fight nights. And for its second global location, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced it will bring the iconic Las Vegas Sphere to Abu Dhabi, through a partnership with Sphere Entertainment.

While the location of Sphere Abu Dhabi is still to be confirmed, what we do know is that it promises to be a next-generation venue that will firmly cement Abu Dhabi as a capital destination for unmissable entertainment.

A landmark addition to Abu Dhabi’s burgeoning array of leisure attractions, it will bring year-round events to the capital in a show-stopping space. Echoing the dazzling wow-factor found at the original in Las Vegas, Sphere Abu Dhabi will have a similar 20,000-strong capacity, and will see events, concerts, shows and immersive experiences come to the UAE capital in a way that has never been seen before.

“We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment, H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said. “Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits. This partnership aligns with our Tourism Strategy 2030, further establishing Abu Dhabi as a vibrant hub for culture and innovation. By embracing cutting-edge entertainment like Sphere, we’re not only elevating our global profile but also setting new standards in immersive experiences and cultural offerings.”

A revolutionary setting, cutting-edge visuals, and a show-stopping display will all form part of the DNA of Sphere Abu Dhabi. We can’t wait to see it come to life.

