Among other amazing abilities…

In what is yet another feather in the UAE’s cap with respect to its technological advancements, Abu Dhabi Police has launched an autonomous, next-gen patrol car, with the aim of boosting road safety and enhancing security in the capital city. The Magnum MK1 prototype, which is expected to be operational on the UAE capital’s roads in 2028, was unveiled at GITEX Global, the biggest tech and startup show in the world.

Features

The newly-launched autonomous patrol vehicle is designed to operate in residential areas and on off-road surfaces, and has special remotely-operational features using integrated wireless communication that links with surveillance drones. It’s also equipped with AI-tech that enables it to process voice, data, video and behaviour monitoring, maximising public safety.

The new MK1 also features a full command centre that will allow police officers to respond to emergencies and situations requiring intervention. Reportedly, it will even be able to control traffic lights in the event of emergencies. It also contains an integrated drone box which will allow patrol officers to deploy a drone for aerial surveillance, and is equipped with a 360-degree camera and infrared tech.

This bulletproof technical wonder is designed to operate on both urban and off-road terrain, and can even cross water bodies of 800mm.

Truly exciting…

Credits: Abu Dhabi Media Office, Khaleej Times