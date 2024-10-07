Sponsored: Experience Abu Dhabi like never before in the Garden City…

Traverse the UAE’s rich culture and heritage when you visit the Garden City of Al Ain. With rich cultural diversity, exciting adventures, and serene escapes that cater to every kind of vistor, this is the complete, one-stop destination whether you’re in pursuit of vast green spaces, roadtrip-worthy routes, or culture and heritage-packed experiences that will have you savouring a side of the Emirates that is rarely seen.

What awaits you in Al Ain?

Just over an hour away from the UAE capital, the living oasis is the ideal escape for when you are seeking a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Al Ain is a retreat, allowing you to connect with the traditions of the UAE as you take in everything from lush oases to ancient treasures such as Al Jahili Fort, and one of the most adventurous driving routes in the world, leading you atop Jebel Hafit.

Enter the Living Oasis…

Four-part documentary series, Al Ain: Living Oasis joins Emirati friends Obaid and Salem, who are on a mission to bring you the best of Al Ain, showcasing an exciting blend of both traditional and modern attractions in the city. Whether it is the rich heritage or warm hospitality of Al Ain, you will be able to get a flavour of everything it has to offer in this fun docu-series.

Obaid and Salem will take you on an unparalleled adventure that includes everything from exploring the unmatched flora and fauna of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, to activities such as harvesting dates and pottery making at the renowned Al Qattara Arts Centre. The series will not be found wanting for adventure, as both friends try their hand at horseback riding and archery. Al Ain’s hospitality is also showcased alongside one of the region’s favourite resorts, the Telal Resort.

When you’re in pursuit of a relatively unexplored gem in the Emirates, make your way to the Garden City. Until then, let yourself be inspired by ‘Al Ain: A Living Oasis’.

visitabudhabi.ae