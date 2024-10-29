Grab a freshly brewed coffee, shop homemade breads, organic fruits, vegetables, eggs, and more…

Returning to Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue this Saturday, the Organic Farmer’s Market is a great way to stock up on fresh local produce and the perfect way to spend a casual Saturday morning with family. Every Saturday from November 2, the farmers’ market starts at 9am until 3pm.

Leave indoor grocery shopping for the summer months and make the most of the great weather by taking a morning stroll around the stalls in front of the A4 Space by Alserkal.

Alongside the exciting arts and cultural events at Alserkal Avenue, Food Explained hosts the weekly farmer’s market with organic and natural ingredients and fresh produce, daily harvested from the local farms.

Visitors can shop farm-fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, dairy products, eggs, honey, and more. Plus there will be food talks, cooking demonstrations, and the opportunity to learn how to set up your own urban garden at home.

Other upcoming events at Alserkal…

The popular Quoz Arts Festival will return for its 11th anniversary on January 25, 2025, to January 26, 2025, with all the art, culture and mind-bending fun that you’ve come to expect from the fest along with markets, food trucks, workshops, and a lot of surprises. Tickets are available now, from Dhs126 for full weekend access.

You can find the full list of current and future exhibitions and workshops here: alserkal.online/events

The Farmers’ Market, A4 Space, Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue. Saturdays 9am to 3pm. alserkal.online