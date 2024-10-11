We hear from the award-winning Emirati business leader…

This month, we’re in conversation with award-winning Emirati business leader, Amina Taher (@aminataher). She is the founder and CEO of AT The Agency, a brand partnerships consultancy specialising in sports, culture and tourism.

Discover this

Bayt Al Wakeel is an Emirati inspired restaurant located in the historic Al Souk Al Kabir, in a building from 1935. It holds sentimental value for me as it was the last place I dined with my late grandfather. The restaurant offers stunning views of the creek and passing abras. They serve the best grilled hammour for lunch, and I always take my friends from abroad there.

@baytalwakeel

Relax here

I recently visited Samadhi Wellness, a beautiful, earthy space that reminds me of Bali. I took a yoga class with the Emirati instructor, Mohammed Faisal Mustafa, who recited his own poems during the ‘journey flow’ session. It was a unique and memorable experience.

@samadhimywellness

Socialise here

I relax and recharge by playing padel at WPA Al Quoz, where I go with friends and have formed new friendships. It’s a great social sport and venue, and the coaches and staff are friendly. Now you know where to find me if I’m not in a boardroom!

@wpa

Eat here

TBK Diner in Jumeirah features elegant, spacious interiors. The seats are cosy, and you can sit there for hours. I enjoy having Saturday brunches and weekday dinners there. I eat their grilled corn salad almost every day. My other favorite dishes are the crispy chicken slider and bucatini al limone.

@tbkrestaurant

Indulge here

I love The Honestry in Meydan; it’s an Emirati women-led homegrown bakery that offers a variety of healthy treats and snacks. I am obsessed with their flatbreads, mango sticky rice, and vegan soft serve. It’s my guilt-free go-to. Everything is clean and made with love. They also make the best birthday cakes in town.

@thehonestry

Images: supplied