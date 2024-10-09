For pampering in a pretty setting, look no further than these stylish salons…

For many, self care is a big part of the Dubai routine. From lashes to nails and hair to massages, keeping on top of your look is paramount. If you’re new to the city, or just looking to switch-up your salon, here are 10 fabulous hair and beauty salons that get the What’s On seal of approval.

NEW: Sota Salon

SOTA stands for ‘state of the art’, which is appropriate for this beautifully chic two-floor salon in JVC. Just over a year old, the attention to detail is everywhere, and starts from the moment you enter with a warm welcome at reception, where you can also shop beach and brunchwear from brands like Mars The Label, and order drinks from the gorgeous coffee bar (the caramel cappuccino is a must-try). Then upstairs, an array of treatments extend well beyond the typical hair and nail services (although those are what draw beauty-seekers time and again), and the salon also offers brows, waxing, eyelashes and even massages in the fragrant, softly lit treatment rooms. For those on the go, you can even book make-up so you can get event or brunch ready and head straight out-out if you want. On the main salon floor, the team of expertly-trained hairdressers are on-hand to cater to all hair and nail needs, and as well as offering salon services, SOTA also serves as a training academy for those looking to up their skills. For blondes (or those with extensions) ask for Ellis, and she’ll ensure you leave the salon looking – and feeling – your best.

SOTA Salon, Regina Tower, District 12, JVC, 9am to 9pm Mon to Fri, 8.30am to 6.30pm Sat, 10am to 6pm Sun. Tel: (0)4 451 7989. @sota.salon

91 Beauty Salon

91 Beauty Salon at The Wings, Arjan, has become a go-to spot for pampering. The cute space is owned by experienced British hair and beauty experts, with a handpicked team all trained in the UK – so you know the standards here are always high. The salon’s aesthetic is bright and airy with white walls and full length mirrors offset by hues of deep blue on some walls with matching salon chairs. Of course, they’ve paid close attention to the Instagram factor, and so you’ll find a beautiful cherry blossom tree inside, and neon quotes on the wall. They specialise in balayage and extensions, but also offer lashes, brows, nails and waxing.

91 Beauty Salon, The Wings, Arjan, Al Barsha, 9am to 9pm Mon to Thurs, 9am to 6pm Fri, 9am to 4pm Sat, 9am to 6pm Sun. @91_beautysalondxb

Beige Beauty Salon

Beige is a clean and contemporary salon with a luxurious feel. Inviting ladies to switch off and enjoy a few hours of me-time, it’s a one-stop shop for all of your beauty needs. The extensive salon services range from all of your traditional hair and nail services, but there’s also instantly-calming treatment rooms for lashes, massages and facials, the latter of which are the signature treatment of owner and founder Aneta Pszczolkowska. She’s perfected the art of skincare over the last 15 years, and handpicked a collection of best-in-class products to deliver advanced, results-driven facials for clients that cater to every skin type. Whether you’re starting out with extraction and a light peel, or you’re looking to get that glowing skin with a session of micro needling, Aneta offers consultations and then the best skin treatment to suit each client.

Beige Beauty Salon, Unit 15, Ubora Tower, Business Bay, 11am to 9pm Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)58 582 0502. @beigebeauty.ae

The British Salon

Plenty of pampas, pink walls and pretty pink salon chairs – The British Salon in JLT is one of the girliest spaces we’ve ever seen. While they do offer lash extensions as well as now offering nail services, waxes, brow tints and laminations, The British Salon is mostly about hair services, specifically colour and extensions. Founder Donna has created a girly sanctuary where all feel welcome, and you enjoy going in for a natter and to listen to the playlists of R&B hits, as much as for the pampering. Book in for highlight, balayage, or a root colour, or there’s plenty of styling options on offer too, if you’re just looking to get that big, bouncy wave or cute pin curls. All hair colour services include a complimentary cut and blow dry, so it’s the perfect spot to treat your locks before an event, brunch or special occasion.

The British Salon, Gold Crest Views, Cluster V in JLT 9am to 9pm Mon to Thurs, 9am to 5pm Fri and Sat, Sun closed. Tel: (0)58 572 6839. @thebritishsalondubai

Grafton Hair

Founded by friends and business partners Maxine and Barry, Grafton Hair is a brilliant addition to JLT’s salon scene. Tucked away in a corner on the podium level of Cluster O, the salon gets its name from the street in Ireland where the pair worked before making the move to Dubai. Inside, Grafton Hair is bright and fresh, with the kind of comfy salon chairs that you look forward to spending a couple of hours in. Once you’re settled in, the team are on hand to offer a menu of hot and cold drinks, which is always a nice, welcoming touch. The main salon space is dedicated to haircare, with the salon specialising in Beauty Works extensions, bayalage and blondes, then around the back you’ll find the chairs for nails, and a separate room for waxing, lashes and brow treatments. Haircare is really where this salon shines. Alongside offering all of the usual cut and colour services, they offer specialist conditioning and mask treatments, and can recommend the best ones to pair with your colour to ensure you maximise that just-left-the-salon freshness. If you’re looking to add some volume or length, the salon offers micro ring, Keratin bond, tape and Beauty Works weft extensions. Best of all, they’re offering 20 per cent off haircare with selected stylists and 20 per cent off beauty services over Dhs100.

Grafton Hair, Unit G5, P Level, Madina Tower, Cluster O, JLT, closed Mon, 10am to 7pm Tues, 10am to 9pm Weds and Thurs, 10am to 7pm Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)58 511 4374. @graftonhairdxb

The Green House

This contemporary and minimalistic salon is the brainchild of salon owner Samantha Green, who spent five years building up her regular clientele in Dubai before opening her Arjan salon. It’s proven so popular since opening, she’s recently taken over the shop next door, adding even more space to her contemporary, chic salon. The aesthetic of oak woods, bright lights and plush black leather chairs give it a calming feel, with the friendly team offering an array of coffees and massages between treatments. It’s a relaxing space and a friendly, knowledgable team, so if you’re typically nervous about switching salons, the team will put you instantly at ease. While haircare is The Green House’s main focus, with the extended space they’re also now offering a range of nail services, too. Samantha and her team specialise in extensions and colour, with a strong focus on bayalage, and are on hand to recommend what they think will suit you best without harming your hair. Elevating their offering, Samantha leads workshops and classes to help you create that straight-from-the-salon look at home, with Dyson Airwrap training courses available, so be sure to look out for those.

The Green House Dubai, The Wings, Arjan, 9am to 9pm Mon to Thurs, 9am to 6pm Fri, 9am to 5pm Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)58 554 2723. @thegreenhouse.dubai

The Nest

In a stunningly contemporary space on the first floor of a building on Jumeirah Beach Road sits The Nest. If founders Jennie and Inger weren’t haircare and styling experts, they’d certainly do well in interior design, because their beautiful salon is an aesthetic masterpiece. In gorgeous shades of neutrals and cream, it’s flooded with natural light that makes the whole space feel bright and relaxing. If the indoor wasn’t zen-inducing enough, there’s a lovely relaxing terrace outdoors that’s peppered with plants, making you feel like you’ve stumbled into a haircare oasis. Alongside hair, the salon also offers an array of nail services that extend far beyond the basic mani-pedis to include foot massages, BIAB, and intricate nail art, as well as face threading and brow tints. But it’s haircare where this salon has established its loyal fan base – and for good reason. The talented team are all expertly trained, and start off each new appointment with a consultation, to better understand exactly what you’re looking for and reccommend the best services for achieving that result. For those that know exactly what they’re after, The Nest can make your haircare dreams come true, while those happy to be lead can leave the hard work in the safe hands of The Nest’s team of stylists and directors. Whether you’re a blonde looking to achieve those beautiful beachy locks, or you’re looking to add length and thickness with extensions, the extensive offering has all haircare missions catered to.

The Nest, J Tel: (0)4 286 8818. thenestsalon.ae

Pretty Wow

The big sister to the original Pretty Wow is located just down the road in JLT, next to Banyan Tree in Red Diamond Building. You’ll find the same, signature wow-worthy decor in endless shades of pink and vibrant pop art adorning the walls as was in the original, but here there’s a focus on elevated luxury and a more premium salon experience. Catering to every beauty and wellness need, there’s a total of 20 hair styling stations, a luxury manicure and pedicure area each with individual plush seats for that added level of comfort, a luscious lash and brow room, a makeup bar for any glow-up occasion, and four private luxury treatment rooms offering premium facial and skin treatments found through a ‘mirrored’ corridor of dreams – the perfect Insta-snap spot. There’s even a stylish drinks and colour bar right at the centre.

Pretty WOW, Floor 2, Red Diamond Building, JLT, Dubai 9am to 9pm Mon to Fri, 7am to 4pm Saturday, 9am to 6pm Sunday. Tel: (0)4 572 6437. @prettywow.ae

We Nails

We Nails has been around for quite some time, and has a legion of firm fans of its nail and hair services. It’s located in Dubai Marina’s Trident Grand Residence, where pampering rooms are designed like movie sets, and there’s an industrial feel to the nail salon space. Plush leather chairs in bright shades surround a brightly lit wheel of nail polishes, and there’s every colour imaginable available. Whether it’s classic French or intricate nail art, the friendly team take their time with your nail makeover, and are always keen to go the extra mile so you leave the salon feeling fabulous.

We Nails, Trident Grand Residence, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to 9pm. Tel:(0)50 507 7501. wenails.ae

Willow Lane

There’s always a lovely buzz about Willow Lane. Stylists and clients chat away animatedly at a trio of stations in the centre, manicurists attentively tend to clients in plush grey chairs neatly buffing, polishing and painting, and there’s even a coffee bar for those between treatments to sip herbal teas and oat milk lattes. The ambience suits the aesthetic: wicker barstools, rattan baskets filled with pampas and palms and a neutral palette give it the feel of a zen wellness centre as much as a pampering salon. Even the lighting has been carefully chosen to feel soft, yet bright. Since opening at the end of 2020, Willow Lane has drawn a regular clientele who come for nail and hair treatments in equal measure. And after a revamp at the start of the year, that boho-chic aesthetic has only gotten better. What we love most are the little extras that make a salon appointment feel like an experience: manicures come with hand massages, gel polishes are carefully selected to be vegan and cruelty free, and there’s even laptop rests available in a separate, quieter space for those who are working on the go. For blonde hair, ask for Brogan – she knows her stuff when it comes to recommending the right treatments that won’t damage your locks, as well as that all-important aftercare to keep the glossy post-salon glow going for as long as possible.

Willow Lane Hair & Beauty, Gold Crest Executive – Cluster C, JLT, 9am to 9pm Mon and Tues 9am to 7pm Weds and Thurs, 9am to 8pm Fri, 8am to 3pm Sat, 9am to 6pm Sun. Tel: (0)52 584 8201. @willowlanedubai