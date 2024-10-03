Classing up the lobby lounge scene in the capital…

Majlis by Pierre Hermé has arrived at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi, after the swanky Al Maryah Island-based property’s lobby underwent an extensive summer transformation with the promise of better things to come. Based on the first taste What’s On experienced earlier this week, it’s safe to say their vision has come to fruition with great success.

Unrelated to French high-luxury fashion house Hermès, the brand-new opening in Abu Dhabi is the brainchild of French pastry chef Pierre Hermé, who was crowned the best pastry chef on the planet by the Academy of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2016.

Look and feel

First things first, we’re told this is no ordinary café or lobby lounge – Majlis by Pierre Hermé is a full fledged, all-day dining option operating at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi where Parisian pâtisserie meets traditional majlis. The first thing you’ll notice as you turn left from the main lobby is the abundance of natural light washing over the premises.

Stood close to the counter, you’re introduced to a lavish pick of artisanal French pastries, croissants and their starring entity, several different colours and flavours of macarons. Multicoloured, aesthetically-pleasing towers of cake boxes adorn the wall, making you feel like a kid (or adult, or critic, or guest) in a candy store. Majlis by Pierre Hermé reimagines tradition through subtle, yet stark innovation.

The further you drift away from the counter, the more Majlis by Pierre Hermé begins to assume the form of a cafe, lounge, and even a networking zone. Whether it’s a business meeting or just a rendezvous with award-winning pastries you’re here for, you’ve arrived at the right spot.

Food and drink

Our midday meet at Majlis by Pierre Hermé begins with a cup of their espresso with milk in a 7 oz. serving (Dhs45). This sugar-free, frothy mug of caffeinated indulgence is an immediate jolt that has us dialled in.

The first of three dishes we’re treated to is the croque monsieur – a trio of neatly served portions of toast with turkey ham, rich bechamel and Comte cheese, accompanied by a side of rocket leaves. One whiff will teleport you to early mornings on a school day, or the simple, comforting indulgence you seek at a family-owned diner with the classic, all-star toast-and-cheese combination proving its standing as a timeless, winning choice.

Images: supplied

We’re then served the pain perdu basilique (Dhs105), French toast appearing as a fluffy cube of carb-tastic indulgence with a sprinkling of basil, and a serving of goat cheese espuma and tomato. They get the balance just right, with basil serving as the ideal accessory alongside classic French toast without taking away from its authenticity.

For a brief detour from rich, breaded creations, we’re recommended the sea bream ceviche (Dhs95). This is a cooling, light, creation with candied lemon zest, a light dish we recommend savouring as you drink in views of the Al Maryah canal perched on their outdoor terrace, with cooler days in the capital just around the corner.

Majlis by Pierre Hermé does pain perdu creations exceptionally well, and their menu proves they delight in experimenting. We’re served a variation called the pain perdu vanille (Dhs105), and our first thoughts biting into this dish are: “This is happiness on a plate”. Feel the cube of subtly sweet French toast melt away in seconds as you let the flavours linger. This is the show-stopper for us, something we wish we’d ordered first, while simultaneously being glad we waited until dessert. It’s served with a garnishing of berries, beautifully adorning your plate.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi enjoys coveted placement on one of Abu Dhabi’s most desired lifestyle destinations with peerless views, but what it always succeeds in accomplishing is striking the balance between catering to business professionals and lifestyle connoisseurs alike. Majlis by Pierre Hermé’s brand-new Abu Dhabi outpost is no different.

What’s On verdict: No pain perdue, no gain – pick from irresistible variations such as the vanille and Ispahan.

Majlis by Pierre Hermé, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi