Gather the gals…

Ladies, this one is for you and your gal pals – here are eight brand new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai. Whether you’re after a wild night out or just looking to enjoy a delicious meal, we have got you covered.

Here are 10 brand new ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai.

Certo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Certo (@certodubai)

The deal: Three hours of unlimited drinks and canapés for Dhs149

Certo’s new Friday ladies’ night is your invitation to wind into the weekend with the girls in a relaxed spot in Media City. Available from 5pm to 10pm, you can book a three-hour sitting where you’ll get free-flowing drinks, tasty Italian canapés, and lively tunes from DJ Ora Beats.

Certo Italian Restaurant, West Tower Lobby, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, 5pm to 10pm, Fridays, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. @certodubai

Five Iron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The deal: Unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150

This new emporium of all things golf and entertainment at The Westin Mina Seyahi is a super-sized destination of fun. And on Wednesdays and Fridays, ladies are invited to enjoy a wallet-friendly night out, with unlimited drinks plus a main dish priced at Dhs150. Drinks include spirits, wines and a selection of cocktails (including everyone’s favourite aperol), and there’s special deals on the golf simulators too.

Five Iron, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 7pm to 11pm, Weds and Fri, Dhs150. @fiveirongolf.uae

Siddharta Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar (@siddhartaloungedubai)

The deal: Three drinks for Dhs99

It’s the perfect temperature for drinks alfresco, and on Monday’s rooftop bar Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar invites you to do just that. Perch up on the terrace and drink in the beautiful views as well as three drinks for Dhs99, while listening to the groovy tunes.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 7pm to 10pm, Mon, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6556. @siddhartaloungedubai

Mina Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MINA Brasserie (@minabrasseriedubai)



The deal: Dhs125 for free-flowing select wines and sparkling beverages.

Indulge in a chic midweek escape at Mina Côté Jardin, with a continuous pour of wines and sparkling drinks in a beautiful outdoor setting.

MINA Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Tuesdays, from 5pm to 7pm. Dhs125 per person. @minabrasseriedubai

Nox

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOX Dubai (@nox_dubai)



The deal: Roll the dice to win free drinks throughout the evening.

Take part in the fun ‘Dice and Sip’ ladies’ night at NOX, where rolling higher than the bartender means free drinks. Choose from signature cocktails or zero-proof options, and enjoy lively beats, premium beverages, and a vibrant atmosphere.

NOX, C2, City Walk, Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 6pm till late. @nox_dubai

Josette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josette Dubai (@josettedubai)

The deal: Dhs150 for three hours of free-flowing house beverages.

Kick off your week in style at Une Affaire de Femme, a glamorous soirée just for ladies. Enjoy free-flowing drinks and lively performances by the Etoile roaming band in a chic, vibrant setting.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, Mondays, from 8pm to 11pm. Dhs150 per person. @josettedubai

Jetty Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jetty Lounge (@jettylounge)

The deal: Dhs150 for two ocean-inspired cocktails and an appetizer.

Indulge in Waves of Glamour, a sophisticated ladies’ night by the beach. Enjoy signature cocktails, gourmet appetizers, and a complimentary glass of bubbles for the first 50 ladies in a serene seaside setting.

Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage, Wednesdays, from 8pm till late. Dhs150 per person. @jettylounge

Bodega The Venue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BodegaByHOY (@bodegabyhoy)

The deal: Free-flowing beverages from 8pm to 11pm.

The newly opened House of Yanos venue, Bodega is kicking things off with a bang with Thursday nights Pretty Girls love Bodega ladies’ nights where you can enjoy two hours of free flow drinks from 8pm to 11pm.

Bodega, Hotel Indigo, Buisness Bay, Thursdays, free entry. Doors open from 6pm, free flow drinks from 8pm to 11pm. @bodegabyhoy

Rhodes W1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhodes W1 (@rhodesw1)

The deal: Three drinks for Dhs99

Your invitation to wind into the weekend, Rhodes W1 invites ladies to enjoy a Friday night at the bar, with three drinks priced at Dhs99 from 6pm. This elegant spot at Grosvenor House will serve up special ladies’ night sips like Sneaky Link and Pinky Promise, as well as special prices on bottles of sparkling wine for Dhs99. Keen to turn drinks into dinner? There’s 50 per cent off the food menu too.

Rhodes W1, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, 6pm onwards, Fridays, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @rhodesw1

Paradiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradiso Dubai (@paradisodubai)

The deal: Enjoy three tapas dishes and four drinks for Dhs200

Ladies, Paradiso has you covered on Thursdays. From 7pm until 11pm, head over to the swanky cocktail bar for an incredible night of bold cocktails and incredible theatrics.

Paradiso, FIVE LUXE, Thurdays from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs200 for four drinks and three tapas. @paradisodubai

Images: Supplied