Sponsored: Afro-house powerhouse Laolu headlines the first event of the season…

The cooler weather is here, and that means event season can return to the shores of Twiggy, Dubai Creek’s sensational Riviera-inspired spot.

On Saturday October 26, the shores of this chic Mediterranean spot will be transformed with the sounds of Afro-house powerhouse Laolu. Gracing this glamorous creekside spot for one night only, guests can look forward to a blend of African rhythms and techno beats, that will have them dancing away on the sand as the sun goes down.

Also on the line-up, electric sets from Benda Haloy, A.Kala, and Rhum G will guarantee an unforgettable sunset soiree at one of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs.

Doors will open from 10am, with guests invited to soak up the sun on the sugary sand, while enjoying the stunning waterfront views. Sip on refreshing cocktails or crisp glasses of rose, enjoy chilled beats by day, and dine through the flavourful Mediterranean menu. Then as the sun goes down and the soft sorbet hues of sunset rise, the rotation of star DJs promise an unforgettable set of high-energy fun.

Rates

Come down and soak up the sun from 10am, with loungers priced at Dhs350, non-redeemable.

Or assemble your squad for an unforgettable sunset set and book a space on the sand where gazebos are Dhs6,000 minimum spend for six, and lounge seating for eight is priced from Dhs6,000.

The ultimate backstage lounge tables, set right behind the DJ booth, come with a minimum spend of Dhs15,000

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai Creek Resort, 10am to late, Saturday October 26. twiggy.ae