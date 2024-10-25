Sponsored: Experience Abu Dhabi is now the official patch partner of the New York Knicks…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is teaming up with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSG Sports) to expand the reach of the UAE Capital to exciting new markets. Through a new marketing partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and MSG Sports, Experience Abu Dhabi has been named as the official patch partner of the New York Knicks.

This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Abu Dhabi, and its global positioning as one of the world’s best destinations for sport and entertainment. It builds on the capital’s existing partnerships with both NBA and USA Basketball, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s place as a global sports destination and the Middle East’s home of all things basketball.

The New York Knicks, will now take to the court wearing jerseys emblazoned with the Experience Abu Dhabi logo. Whether they’re shooting hoops at home or away, warming up courtside or down to the final minutes of the game, they’ll be repping the Experience Abu Dhabi logo all season long.

For fans, the logo will also be printed onto jerseys sold at Madison Square Garden’s retail locations and on Shop.MSG.com. Experience Abu Dhabi will be integrated into MSG Networks with pre-, post-, and in-game commercials for all Knicks games, as well as in-game advertising integrations and branded content.

DCT Abu Dhabi will further partner with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSG Entertainment), also within the MSG Family of Companies, to promote the UAE capital as a global destination through multi-year marketing partnerships. It will see Experience Abu Dhabi integrated into a number of leading sports and entertainment assets within MSG Family of Companies’ portfolio.

And one of the biggest announcements of the year for UAE entertainment, DCT Abu Dhabi has also entered a partnership with Sphere Entertainment to bring the iconic Las Vegas Sphere to Abu Dhabi. This landmark edition to Abu Dhabi’s entertainment scene, which will be a similar size and scale to the Las Vegas original, will rise in a prime spot in the UAE capital, with a similar capacity for up to 20,000 attendees.

Through this partnership, Experience Abu Dhabi will become an official partner of Madison Square Garden in New York and an official partner of Sphere in Las Vegas. Custom activations will be featured on the Exosphere – the exterior of the Sphere in Las Vegas – as well as on digital displays at MSG during concerts and comedy shows as part of the Arena Concert Series.

