Put your hands up for NYE, we love the feeling…

The year Rixos Premium Dubai is hosting a whole list of incredible DJs and performances that will have you ringing in the New Year in a magical fashion.

Dr. Alban

Swedish-Nigerian artist Dr. Alban became famous in the 90s with hits like It’s My Life and Sing Hallelujah! His signature blend of Eurodance and reggae made him a dancefloor icon.

Fedde Le Grand

Dutch DJ and producer Fedde Le Grand is best known for his massive hit Put Your Hands Up for Detroit. His energetic sets and house tracks have made him a regular at the world’s biggest music festivals.

Jonas Blue

English DJ and producer Jonas Blue gained worldwide fame with his tropical house remix of Fast Car. His catchy, feel-good tracks have made him a chart-topping hitmaker.

Willy William

French DJ, producer, and singer Willy William is known for his global smash Mi Gente with J Balvin. His music fuses electronic beats with Latin influences, creating an infectious, party-ready sound.

A New Year’s Eve extravaganza

Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William will all be performing at a gala dinner that will be full of extravagance from start to finish which is the perfect way to ring in the new year in Dubai. Guests can expect opulence, revelry, and of course thrilling entertainment from the incredible line up of DJs.

Starting from 7pm on December 31 the New Year celebrations will begin with thrilling entertainment leading up to the main event. Guests will enjoy a welcome reception with drinks and nibbles before heading into the buffet-style dinner accompanied by musicians and acrobats to keep the energy high.

As the clock winds down to 12am, the artists will perform to an exclusive crowd of only 1,200 people. If you’re looking to keep the party going the party will continue with an after-party until 3am.

Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks and a buffet style dinner, guests aged six and below can enjoy entertainment and services in the ballroom, and children aged 12 and below will have a discount of 50 per cent off.

To book, visit the festive desk on the ground floor of the hotel or contact the reservation team.

Rixos Premium, JBR, tickets from Dhs3,000 per person. Tel: (0)4 520 0000 @rixopremiumdubai