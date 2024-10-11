Sponsored: Ready, set, race…

Everyone’s invited to Dubai Autodrome, a subsidiary of Union Properties. Floor the pedal on your weekend and leave those traditional plans in the rearview mirror when you sign up for an exhilarating night out at the the city’s fastest playground.



Whether you’re looking to add high-octane excitement to your next boys’ night out, girls’ night out, or even host a competitive, high-energy, memorable corporate event, you can now unleash your need for speed with Dubai Autodrome and Kartdrome.

Feed your need for speed with Dubai Kartdrome’s thrilling race packages, suitable for race lovers aged 7+. Their Mini-Prix, Super-Prix, and Grand-Prix experiences are meticulously planned to spike your adrenaline when you and the crew take to the track for a complete race, inclusive of qualifying sessions and timed laps. You can also take a timeless souvenir of your on-track achievements home, with customised trophies available. The experience begins at Dhs285 per person, inclusive of 10 minutes of qualifying and a 15-minute race.

While Dubai Kartdrome is a fabulous option for drivers of all skill levels, Dubai Autodrome elevates your racing experience to greater heights, so you can experience the real deal…

Rent the entire track so you, your crew and your cars can take over the circuit for an exclusive 3.5 hours on a track layout of your choice. This fantastic experience is all yours to enjoy, starting at Dhs 9,260.

When you and the crew are ready to shift into the fast lane of thrills, pull up to Dubai Autodrome, where indescribable excitement awaits.

Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, 9am to midnight. dubaiautodrome.ae

