It aims to create the largest e-hailing platform in the UAE through a strategic partnership with Dubai Taxi Company…

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) is teaming up with EU-born e-hailing company Bolt to bring the taxi company to Dubai.

Launching in the UAE for the first time, Dubai joins some 600 cities in over 50 countries where Bolt now operates. Although no launch date was given, the strategic partnership between DTC and Bolt was announced at Gitex Global, which is happening in the city this week.

Bolt is used not just for hailing cabs, but it also offers food and grocery delivery, scooter and e-bike rental and short-term car rental in markets around the world. So, any number of these services could become available when Bolt arrives in Dubai, as we’re promised ‘innovative e-hailing solutions’ and ‘enhanced ‘customer digital mobility experience’ as per a statement carried by Dubai Media Office.

“This landmark strategic partnership brings together DTC’s position as the UAE’s largest fleet owner with over 6,000 taxis and limousines and Bolt’s position as a leading global shared mobility platform, said Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi. “The combined strengths of both companies will create an unparalleled local mobility leader that supports DTC’s ambitious plans for growth.”

The two entities plan to create the largest e-hailing platform in the UAE, so it looks set to rival Careem and Uber when it launches.

Lead image: Bolt