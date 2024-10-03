Sponsored: Why leave all the fun for Saturday?

If you’ve been blessed with a two-day weekend, that means you have two days to treat yourself for working hard over the week. And if you love brunch, you’ll love this Sunday treat at Eugène Eugène.

Make plans with friends and family and head on over to Kempinski Hotel (Mall of the Emirates) for a memorable brunch experience. The Instagrammable greenhouse-inspired French brasserie at the five-star luxury hotel offers up a garden atmosphere where you can sit back and relax while catching up with loved ones.

What’s On the menu?

Prepare to indulge in a number of treats starting off with sharing starters like Caesar salad, oeuf mimosa, oysters, and shrimp cocktail.

As for the main course, there are Eugène Eugène’s signature dishes like crozets à la truffe, baked salmon, roasted beef, or moules frites. And of course, you can’t leave without a sweet treat which will leave you picking from French classics like mousse au chocolat, crème brûlée, or fresh waffles and crêpes from the live stations.

Your brunch will be accompanied by the backdrop of live music that will keep your shoulders swaying and your foot tapping.

This lovely experience lasts three hours. For the soft package, it’s Dhs310, for the house is Dhs410 and for the premium package, it’s Dhs610. Brunch begins at 12pm and ends at 4pm, so arrive by 1pm to make the most of it.

Eugène Eugène is by Rikas Group, the hospitality masters behind the likes of Tagomago, La Cantine, and Mimi Kakushi, so you know it has to be good. Eugène Eugène also walked away with the award for best business lunch at our What’s On Dubai Awards 2024 – so you know you’re in for a treat.

For reservations, call 04 379 8963 or email the team on book@eugeneeugene.ae

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Sun 12pm to 4pm (three-hour package), soft Dhs310, house Dhs410 and premium Dhs610, Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Provided