7 fun shows coming to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena this year
All the noise coming to the capital…
Events season is just around the corner, and the Etihad Arena is about to become a hive of activity again. Chart-busting concerts, laugh-out-loud comedy shows, theatrical masterpieces and feel-good family shows… it’s all about to go down in the UAE capital.
Here are 7 shows coming to the Etihad Arena.
Backstreet Boys
Abu Dhabi, ready to throw it back with beloved manband, Backstreet Boys, who will be returning to Abu Dhabi for what is expected to be a fabulous performance tonight as part of the epic Abu Dhabi Showdown Week festivities. You can look forward to super hits such as I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody. See you there.
Backstreet Boys, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs295. livenation.me
Matt Rife
Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.
Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me
Life of Pi
Triple Tony Award and five Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi will arrive in the capital this November, to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.
Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae
Lang Lang
Lang Lang Plays Disney, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 22, from Dhs145, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae
Bryan Adams Live
Music lovers, rock icon Bryan Adams is heading to the capital in December to perform at the Etihad Arena on December 19, on the sidelines of Season 3 of the World Tennis League. The Canadian singer-songwriter will be belting out a timeless list of hits to his name such as Summer of 69, Heat of the Night, and more. We’re going to Run To You Bryan Adams!
Bryan Adams Live, World Tennis League, Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, December 19. etihadarena.ae
Anastacia Live
View this post on Instagram
The second performer coming to town as part of the third season of the World Tennis League has been unveiled, and it is American singer-songwriter Anastacia. The Chicago native is expected to wow fans with hit singles such as I’m Outta Love and Sick and Tired.
Anastacia Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 20, from Dhs249. etihadarena.ae
Akon Live
View this post on Instagram
Pop and R’n’B superstar Akon loves Abu Dhabi and the World Tennis League so much, he’s coming back for a second consecutive year on December 19 to put on a show for you. The hit singer, known for chartbusters such as Smack That, Lonely, Locked Up and Beautiful, has just been unveiled as the third artist to perform as part of the World Tennis League’s post-game concert series.
Akon Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 21, prices TBC. etihadarena.ae
Media: Instagram, What’s On archive, Unsplash, Getty