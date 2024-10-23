7 fun shows coming to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena this year

All the noise coming to the capital…

Events season is just around the corner, and the Etihad Arena is about to become a hive of activity again. Chart-busting concerts, laugh-out-loud comedy shows, theatrical masterpieces and feel-good family shows… it’s all about to go down in the UAE capital.

Here are 7 shows coming to the Etihad Arena.

Backstreet Boys

Abu Dhabi, ready to throw it back with beloved manband, Backstreet Boys, who will be returning to Abu Dhabi for what is expected to be a fabulous performance tonight as part of the epic Abu Dhabi Showdown Week festivities. You can look forward to super hits such as I Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody. See you there.

Backstreet Boys, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Matt Rife

Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me

Life of Pi

Triple Tony Award and five Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi will arrive in the capital this November, to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, November 15 to 17. etihadarena.ae