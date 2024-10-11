Sponsored: The beloved Turkish eatery promises seasonal delights alongside its regular a la carte menu…

Tucked inside Habtoor City, Sirali is a beacon of authentic Turkish cuisine, colourful design and warm hospitality. This autumn, with Halloween season upon us, Sirali invites guests to dine on a seasonal treat with the arrival of the restaurant’s limited edition pumpkin dessert. Sirali’s culinary team have handpicked fresh pumpkins, which are baked and toasted in the stone oven and infused with a touch of sweet cinnamon. After that, a swirl of tahini and kaymak cream, and a sprinkling of grated pistachio are added to the top, to create a dessert that’s packed with flavour, texture, and seasonal sweetness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sıralı Dubai (@siralikebapdubai)

Whether you come for a leisurely weekend lunch with friends, or a weekend sweet treat with your significant other, be sure the pumpkin dessert is at the top of your order.

This seasonal addition joins the extensive a la carte menu of authentic Turkish dishes that has put Sirali on the map. The menu is extensive, and rather than focusing on a particular region, they showcase the best bits from across Turkey, so you feel like you’ve dined on the best bits from the Anatolian, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions. Traditional favourites include the UFO Kebap, veal entrecote and shashlik with cheddar. But you shouldn’t miss trying some of their more innovative creations, like the chef’s special kebap, exclusive to Sirali.

From gourmet breakfasts to date night dinners, the menu takes you from morning until late night, and can be enjoyed in the bright and colourful restaurant, which features hand painted artworks from a talented Turkish artist. As the weather cools, you can also take to the pretty terrace, where a la carte dining is paired with premium shisha.

And Sirali is the kind of spot the whole family can enjoy, with children under 10 dining for free.

Sirali, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, daily 10am to 1am. @siralilikebapdubai