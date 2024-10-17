Promising stunning rooftop views, a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic, and a regular rotation of international DJs…

Looking for a sleek spot to top up your tan? Then party people, get ready to assemble at Chinawhite Sky Pool, opening on Friday October 17 on the rooftop of the Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah.

If the name sounds familiar, it might be because you know the storied nightclub from London, which regularly hosted A-Listers in the late 2000s and early 2010s. While that nightclub may now be closed, the party spot does still exist in Manchester and Birmingham, with Dubai marking its first daytime clubbing experience.

Replacing what was Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Chinawhite Sky Pool will bring both a pool club and alfresco restaurant to the city. The modern space is finished in sleek white, with pops of red, yellow and blue adding some vibrant colour to the rooftop spot. By day, this luxe poolside lounge is a more chilled experience, with laidback beats, crowd-pleasing poolside eats, and refreshing cocktails from the bar. Guests are invited to recline on sunbeds decorated in signature red, white and blue, or book themselves one of the VIP cabanas, accessible via a private entrance, and complete with private jacuzzis and bottle service.

As day turns to night, guests are invited to see why Chinawhite is a long-standing stalwart on the UK clubbing scene, inviting guests to dance the night away under the stars with renowned DJs, cutting edge light and sound systems, and only the best vibes.

Chinawhite Sky Pool, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily from 11am. @chinawhiteskypooldubai