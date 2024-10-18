A boo-tiful time awaits…

This is definitely the time of the year when fun celebrations take centre stage in Abu Dhabi, and adding to our great catalogue of things you don’t want to miss are these very fun Halloween celebrations for you to enjoy. Here are x spots in Abu Dhabi where you can enjoy Halloween.

Mika

One of Yas Marina’s top eats has a spook-tacular Halloween lined up for you, with its Halloween Night Brunch. Enjoy culinary delights, a fun, eerie ambiance and live entertainment with live music by DJ James.

Mika, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, November 1, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs449 house, Dhs595 bubbles. Tel: (0)256 433 1422. @mika.abudhabi

Maté

This Halloween, you’re about to experience a celebration like never before, when you join Maté for their Halloween-themed Tango Night. Head to a spooky Halloween-themed dinner paired with an energetic tango show, where their gourmet à la carte menu and a mesmerising tango performance will keep you full and entertained.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel:(0)54 309 6027. @parkhyattad

Garage

Garage’s exciting B.I.G brunch is all set to don its Halloween costume, and this great restaurant at W Abu Dhabi will have you enjoying an afternoon surrounded by Halloween-themed decor and music, as well as as specially-curated dishes and expertly crafted beverages.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 26, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs589 sparkling. @garageabudhabi

Porters

Get ready for a thrilling, spine-chilling experience at Porters English Pub in the city, where you can enjoy their special Halloween-themed brunch. Enjoy the beats of The Metro Band, unleash your inner rockstar with karaoke and dance the night away, with spooky vibes complementing your experience throughout. There’s also a costume contest that will let you win a Dhs1,000 gift voucher.

Porters English Pub, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, November 2, 12.30pm onwards, Dhs279 (4 hours), Dhs499 (8 hours). Tel:(0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi