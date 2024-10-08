Time to play that laugh track on repeat…

One of the UK’s leading laughmakers is heading to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, and you’ll have your chance to begin the new year with plenty of laughs when Jimmy Carr performs in the UAE capital on January 11, 2025.

The famed British comedian is all set to bring the laughs to Yas Island, with his new brand-new standup show, ‘Laughs Funny’ coming to town for an uproarious performance that is sure to leave you in splits.

Jimmy’s signature style of blending quick wit, cheeky charm, and of course, observational humour has proven a hit with his legion of fans worldwide, and with a two-decade strong career shaping his comedic repertoire, the entertainer’s success across television, live performances and world tours has made him one of the biggest names in the comedy sphere. In addition to being a winning comedian, other highlights on his curriculum vitae include his work as a television presenter and podcast regular, as well as a long list of television credits headlined by three Netflix specials, as well as by hosting panel shows such as ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ and ‘The Big Fat Quiz of the Year’.

January 2025 is only three months away, and you’ll want to secure access to what is certain to be a show packed with fast-paced, edgy comedy and a load of laughs. Grab your tickets now, at etihadarena.ae.

Jimmy Carr Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 11 2025, from Dhs295. etihadarena.ae

Images: supplied, Getty