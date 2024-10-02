Bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to one of Dubai’s most luxurious spots…

The Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach is already home to a stunning collection of restaurants, both on property and at the adjacent restaurant village. And that culinary portfolio is set to be enhanced further this December with the arrival of Jou Jou Brasserie.

Transforming the former all-day dining restaurant, Suq, into a vibrant, Mediterranean-inspired brasserie, Jou Jou is a refined and elegant restaurant that will open for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Sun-drenched courtyards, tiled mosaics and verdant gardens at restaurants across the Mediterranean inspire the restaurant’s earthy colour palette, which is given a glamourous Dubai glow-up with expensive looking woods and grand marble. Warm lighting and neutral hues ensure the space feels warm and inviting.

A gorgeous spot for a gourmet petit déjeuner, a leisurely lunch or a romantic date night dinner, when Jou Jou Brasserie opens later this year, it will not only serve as a gorgeous all-day dining venue for hotel guests, but will become an alluring eatery for Dubai residents too. On weekends, a glorious brunch will take over Jou Jou, complete with even more à la minute stations than before.

Alongside the grand dining room, guests can also look forward to dining on the balmy alfresco terrace, nestled within the landscape of the hotel’s neatly manicured gardens.

Jou Jou Brasserie will join an impressive collection of restaurants, which includes Mimi Kakushi, Coya, Nusr-Et, Scalini and Verde within the Four Seasons Restaurant Village. In the resort, Jou Jou’s neighbours include iconic beach club Nammos, seafront restaurant Sea Fu, and Mercury Lounge, which has also undergone an extensive renovation over summer and is set to return soon.

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach, opening December. @joujoudubai